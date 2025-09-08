Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Forrest 6th September 2025. Peacefully at hospital, Mary (Ellen), 10 High Cross Road, Tullyhogue, Cookstown. Loving wife of the late Joe, dear mother of Charles, David, Janet, Mary and Georgina, mother-in-law of Christine, Robert and the late Tom, much loved grandmother of Tracy, Mark, Sam, Linda, Florence, Robert, Ellen, Alan, Liz, George, Ruth, Glen, Diane, Jason and loving great grandmother. Funeral from her residence on Tuesday 9th September 2025 at 1 p.m. to Donaghendry Parish Church for service at 2 p.m. followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House private. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Ellen’s memory payable to Air Ambulance C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Teresa Colton. 6th September 2025 Peacefully in the comfort and care of her family and all the staff of Knockmoyle Lodge. Loving mother of Esther, (Dermott), Pauline and Joan (Vincent). Daughter of the late John and Mary Ann. Sister of the late John, Joe, Tommy, Matt, Hughie, Barney and Mary-Ellen. Teresa will be reposing at her late residence 52 Shergrim Glen, Omagh until removal on Tuesday 9th September at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Beragh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, grandchildren Michael, Claire, Patrick, Gary, Catherine, Emma, Alison, Ciaran, Jane-Lucy and the late Sarah-Louise, great grandchildren Kelan, David, Matthew, Zara, Lily Ann, Oisin, Conor, Alfie and Gerard. There are no goodbyes for us, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.

Hannah Kathleen nee Curran, formerly of Corcreevy, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone and late of Dundrum, Newcastle, Co. Down. Died peacefully at home on Saturday the 6th September 2025. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Much loved daughter of the late Michael and Mary Curran. Treasured sister of Nora Sharvin (late Richard), Eamon (Philomena), Peter, Leo and the late Joan (late Kevin) and Michael. Loving and devoted aunt to her 10 nephews and nieces. Funeral arrangements to follow and will be posted here. The family would appreciate privacy at this sad time. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sister, brothers, sister in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.