Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

BAKER, (née MOORE/ BALLANTINE) December 31st, 2024 MARY ISOBEL Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 2 Winters Gardens, Hospital Road, Omagh. A loving mother of Anne (William), Gordan (Susanne), Carol, Michelle, Amanda, Joanna and the late Andrew, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Everyone welcome to call at her late home today (Wednesday) from 6-9pm and Thursday from 3-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Mary will be held in her late home on Friday at 12noon followed by committal in Lislimnaghan Parish Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Chest Heart and Stroke made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in God’s keeping.”

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Jean BLACK. Peacefully at Ashbrooke Care Home, Elizabeth Jean, Aughafad Road, Pomeroy, loving wife of the late William, devoted mother of John, Leslie, Elizabeth, Eric, and the late Raymond, and much-loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her son Eric’s residence, 21 Carnenny Road, Pomeroy on Friday 3rd January 2025 at 12.15 p.m., for service in Altedesert Parish Church Pomeroy at 1.00 p.m., followed by interment in All Saints Parish Churchyard, Crossdernott. Family and friends welcome at Eric’s residence today Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Thursday between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Jean’s memory payable to Air Ambulance NI C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road Dungannon BT70 IRY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and circle. “Always in our thoughts.”

GEDDIS (nee Patton) 31st December 2024, peacefully at hospital after a short illness, Lyn, dearly loved wife of Davy, ‘The Barn’ 22 Dreemore Road, Grange, Dungannon. Loving mother of Patrick and mother-in-law of Adele, much loved granny of Eve, Holly, Robyn, and Katie, also a dear sister of Keith, Fergus, Joanna, Roger, and the late Robin. Family and friends will be made welcome at the family home on Friday 3rd January between 5pm and 7pm. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired payable by cheque to Holmes of Dungannon, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for ‘Pretty n Pink’ (Cancer Charity). ‘Will be remembered and loved by her family and wider family circle.’ “Sleep Peacefully.”

BROWN (nee McQueen) 24th December 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at hospital, Frances Dorothy, late of Brookfield Avenue, Banbridge and formerly, Moy. Loving mother of Antony and Erika, much loved partner of Basil, precious grandmother of Kyle, Mia, Frankie, and Owen, also a dear sister of Eric, Joe, and Ann. House strictly private. Funeral Service in St James Parish Church, Moy on Friday 3rd January at 11:15am, followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast at 1:20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired payable to David Cranston, 13 Main Street, Charlemont, Moy, Co Armagh, BT71 7SF ‘Cats Protection League’. Remembered with love. ‘Memories have such loving ways of bringing back our yesterdays’.

Spiers (née Kenny) December 31, 2024 (peacefully) at Hospital, Eleanor Elizabeth (Betty), loving wife of Alexander (Sandy), 10 Woodland Drive, Cookstown, devoted mother of Ronnie, Ian and Nicholas, mother-in-law of Sharon and Dawn, nannie of Matthew (Rachel), Kara (Matt), Rachel (Rodger), Gareth, Tonicka (Ross), Euan (Ana), Brittney (David) and great-nannie of Jack, Cobey, Daisy, Rosie, Denver, Arthur, Addie, Darcie, Delilah and Jaxx. House strictly private. Funeral service in Derryloran Parish Church on Friday, 3 January at 2.00pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, payable to Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ for St. Luran’s Parish Church Derryloran and Christ Church Annaclone. Betty will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grand-children, great grand-children and wider family circle. Banbridge, Clogher and Tamlaght. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Peace, perfect peace.

MC ELWEE (Cookstown). The death has taken place on 30th Dec 2024 peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital of John Francis, R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his Brothers and Sisters Brian, Mary, Ann, Michael, Malachy, Dympna, Peter, Gerry, Bernadette, Roisin, Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, Nephews, Nieces and entire family circle. His remains is reposing at K M Quinn Funeral Home, 18 Coagh Road Cookstown BT80 8RL. Wake 3pm to 8pm Wed 1st Jan and Thursday 2nd Jan. Leaving the funeral home Friday 3rd Jan at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 midday at Holy Trinity Church Cookstown. Burial afterwards in Forthill cemetery Cookstown. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

BUTLER, December 31st, 2024 GEORGE HOWARD Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 12 McClay Park, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Elsie. A devoted father of Elaine, Roland and the late Nigel. A much-loved grandfather of Natalie and dear brother of Florence and Bill. House Strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 1-4pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of George will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Friday at 2:30pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to St. Columba’s Parish Church Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.”

Campbell (Clonoe), 29th December 2024, Catherine (nee Willis) RIP. Beloved wife of Sean, loving mother of Aidan (Danielle), Cora (Irwin), Sinead (Shane) and Seamus. Devoted grandmother of Charley, Caiden, Darcy, Joey, Tessa, Cassie, Louie and James. Daughter of the late Martin and Susan Willis RIP. Sister of Martin, Rosemary and the late Anne RIP. Catherine will be reposing at her home 137 Lisaclare Road, Stewartstown, BT71 5QJ. Removal Thursday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by the extended Campbell and Willis family circle and friends. Our Lady Pray for her. Wake time 11am to 9pm Tuesday and Wednesday. All welcome morning of funeral.

The death has taken place December 30th 2024 at his home of Francis Kelly, 32 Evish Road, Strabane. Much loved brother of Alice, Joe, Elizabeth and the late Maureen, Magdalene and Edward. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home on Tuesday (December 31st) from 7p.m. to 8p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Wednesday (January 1st) at 6p.m. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane. Requiem Mass on Thursday (January 2nd) at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

BROWNE, December 29th, 2024, FREDERICK JAMES (FREDDIE), peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 16 Blacksessiagh Road, Omagh. Dear husband of Gladys and a devoted father of Wallace, a much loved brother of Willie and the late Isobel, May, and George. House strictly private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Freddie will be held in Fintona Presbyterian Church (kindly granted) on Thursday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Fintona Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The South West Acute Hospital and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”