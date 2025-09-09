Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has taken place September 7th 2025 at his home of Anthony Diver – 79 Springhill Park, Strabane. Beloved son of Doreen and Tony Diver and much loved brother of Sonya, Paul, Lisa and Julie. Reposing at his parents’ home, 6 Landsdowne Park, Strabane on Monday (September 8th) from 6.30p.m. Funeral leaving his parents’ home on Wednesday (September 10th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mum, dad, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

Hughes (Clonoe) 7th September 2025 Sean R.I.P. (Drummurrer Lane). Beloved father of Ciara (Joe McGahan), Colm (Edel Cunningham) and the late Áine R.I.P. Grandfather of Pádraig, Breaigh and Cahal. Son of Bridget and the late Peter Hughes R.I.P. Brother of Bernadette Gavin, Patricia, Kathleen Mullan, Paul and Brendan. Funeral arrangements later. St Patrick pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter, grandchildren, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, Bernie and the extended Hughes family circle and friends.

Scales – 7th September 2025 – Audrey, late of Springlawn Nursing Home, Omagh. Wife of the late Terry. Daughter of the late Ernest Johnston CBE and Gladys Johnston (Craigavad). No flowers please. Private Cremation to take place in Lakelands Crematorium.

BELL, Wilfred Thomas 7th September 2025 (peacefully) at his home, 51 Garvaghey Hill, Ballygawley, Wilfred Thomas, dearly loved husband of Jean, loving father of Lorna (Dougie), Stephen (Eileen) and Ian (Sharon), a much loved granda, great-granda, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service in St. Mark’s Parish Church, Newtownsaville on Wednesday at 2 pm. There is an opportunity to meet the family, at the Church, from 1 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and St. Mark’s Parish Church (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone most welcome to call at the family home on Monday from 5 pm – 9 pm and Tuesday 12 noon – 9 pm. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife, family and entire family circle. “The day Thou gavest, Lord, is ended”

Gormley, (Augher), September 7th, 2025, Eugene, peacefully. Beloved husband of Monica, loving father of Shane, Gabrielle, Claire, Michael, Maeve, Barry and Ann. A devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Dear brother of Michael, Mary and the late Brendan RIP. Reposing at his son Shane’s home (Branter, Augher, BT77 0ED) until removal on Wednesday, September 10th to St Macartan’s Church, Augher for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Paul, Martin, Keith, daughters-in-law Brenda, Julie, Kathy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, nieces, nephews and large family circle. St Pio pray for him.