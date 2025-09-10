Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Hughes (Clonoe) 7th September 2025 Sean R.I.P.(66 Drummurrer Lane). Beloved father of Ciara (Joe McGahan), Colm (Edel Cunningham) and the late Aine R.I.P. Grandfather of Pádraig, Breaigh and Cahal. Brother of Bernadette Gavin, Patricia, Kathleen Mullan, Paul and Brendan. Son of Bridget and the late Peter Hughes R.I.P. Sean will be reposing at Patsy Taggart’s Funeral Home, 4A Western Business Park, Coalisland, BT71 4ND until removal at 10.15am on Thursday to St Brigid’s Church Brocagh via Drummurrer Lane for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Wake times are Tuesday 7pm to 10pm and Wednesday 12 noon to 9pm. St Patrick pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter, grandchildren, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Bernie and the extended Hughes family circle and friends.

Donnelly (Ardboe) 8th September 2025 Maria R.I.P. Dearly beloved daughter of Philomena (née Brady). Funeral from her home 10 Cavehill Drive, BT71 5BT, at 1.20pm to St Brigid’s Church Brocagh for 2pm Requiem Mass on Thursday 11th September. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Webcam (link below). Family time only please from 10pm to 10am and house private on morning of the Funeral please. St Maria Goretti pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing mother, aunts, uncles, cousins and wider Brady and Donnelly family circles. Maria’s Wake will commence on Tuesday 9th September at 7pm.

The death has taken place September 8th 2025 at his home of Patsy Foley – 2 Bellscourt, Clady. Beloved husband of Phyllis, cherished father of Lorna, Gareth and Patrick, much loved grandfather of Daryl, Nadine, Emlyn, Bella and Alex, loving great grandfather of Theo, Fiadh and Lewis and brother of Margaret, Gerard and the late Eileen, Kathleen, Mary, James, Charlie and Edward. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (September 9th) from 5p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (September 11th) at 11.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Doneyloop chapel YouTube.

Gormley, (Augher), September 7th, 2025, Eugene, peacefully. Beloved husband of Monica, loving father of Shane, Gabrielle, Claire, Michael, Maeve, Barry and Ann. A devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother of Michael, Mary and the late Brendan R.I.P. Reposing at his son Shane’s home (Branter, Augher, BT77 0ED) until removal on Wednesday, September 10th to St Macartan’s Church, Augher for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Paul, Martin, Keith, daughters-in-law Brenda, Julie, Kathy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, nieces, nephews and large family circle. St Pio pray for him. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Clogher Facebook page.