Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Michael Rush (Ederney and Derry) Suddenly 9th September 2025. Predeceased by his parents Billy and Kathleen R.I.P. Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P, much loved father of Una, loving brother of Mairead, Alice, Pauline, Claire, Teresa, Owen and the late William, RIP. Michael will be reposing at his sister Claire O’Donnell’s residence 67 Cavan Road, Castlederg Co. Tyrone BT81 7UA on Thursday 11th September from 12noon to 10pm and on Friday 12th from 12noon to 10pm. Anyone wishing to attend the wake house please be aware of a one way system for traffic via Monegal Road onto the Cavan Road. Michael will leave his sisters residence on Saturday 13th September at 12.15pm arriving at Saint Patricks Church Aghyaran for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 1LS. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and entire family circle Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

Bogan, Ballygawley, (Brackagh), Co Tyrone, September 9th, 2025, peacefully at Hillcrest Residential Nursing Home, Omagh, Agnes RIP. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Jack and Catherine, predeceased by her sister Catherine and brothers James and John RIP. Loving sister of Mary and sister-in-law of Anne. Reposing at Hillcrest Nursing Home on Wednesday September 10th from 2pm until 8pm. Agnes’ remains will arrive to St Matthew’s Church, Garvaghey at 6pm on Thursday September 11th. Requiem Mass on Friday September 12th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

GALLAGHER (Glen Upper, Mountfield) Hughie, suddenly at home, 9th September 2025 R.I.P. Devoted husband of Madonna (née McCann). Cherished father of Maire, Oonagh, Maeve and Conor. Beloved son of Peggy and the late Charlie R.I.P. Dear brother of Mary Reid (Tony), Teresa Morrison (Damien), Anne Boyle (Owen) and Monica Mahaffy (David). Hughie’s remains will repose at his late residence 72 Mulnafye Road, Mountfield, BT79 0PG from 12 noon – 10pm both Thursday 11th and Friday 12th September for those who wish to pay their respects. Funeral from there on Saturday 13th September for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter’s, mother, sisters, brother-in-law’s, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. St. Anthony, pray for him. Please note the following: There will be a shuttle bus service from Mountfield Community Hall between 6pm – 10pm on Thursday 11th and Friday 12th September. Family time only please from 10pm – 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund c/o John Donaghy Funeral Directors, 53 Coolaharan Road, Loughmacrory, BT79 9LP.

Bradley (Dungannon) September 10th 2025. John Pat, pre deceased by his wife Winnie, daughter Majella, sister Marie and brother Hughie. Loving father of Roisin, James, Susan, Mary, Christopher, Kathryn and Daniel and a dear grandfather and great grandfather. John Pat’s remains are reposing in 4 Anderson’s Gardens, Thomas Street until removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his wider family circle.

O’NEILL (Clonoe) September 10, 2025 John (The Baker) R.I.P. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee McQuaid). Devoted father of Michele Wilson (Mark), Maoiliosa Holland (Liam), Majella, Fiona McAliskey (Paul), Fancea McNally (Stephen), Camillus (Ciara). Much loved grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Brother of Ita Marshe, Monica Cassidy and the late Lizzy O’Neill, Jimmy, Annie Smyth, Bridie Cowley, Barney, Dominic, Peter R.I.P. Son of the late Frank and Mary-Ann O’Neill R.I.P. John will be reposing at his home, 69 Moor Road, BT71 4QD until removal on Friday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe, for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Wake times are Wednesday 4pm to 9pm and Thursday 12noon to 9.00pm. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and the extended O’Neill and McQuaid family circle and friends.

MILLIGAN, (née RANKIN) September 10th 2025 SARAH JANE (SADIE) Peacefully at her late home, 28 Main Street, Killen. Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy. A devoted mother of Heather, Thomas, Ken and Ian. A much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Maggie and the late William. House Strictly Private Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Sadie will be held in Colaghty Parish Church (kindly granted) on Friday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to St. Bestius’ Bright & Beautiful Fund and Marie Curie Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

KERR, September 8th 2025 CHARLES RIPPEY (CHARLIE) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 15 McClay Park, Hospital Road, Omagh. Much-loved father of Matthew and Luke. Beloved son of the late Robert and Lily. Dear brother of Ruth, Frances, Robin, June and the late Leslie. House Strictly Private Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Charlie will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Wednesday at 2:30pm followed by cremation in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Grovehill Animal Shelter Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Peace Perfect Peace”