Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

ARMSTRONG (nee Leaney) – September 11th, 2025, peacefully at Willow Grove Care Home, Meta, formerly of Empire Avenue, Dungannon, wife of the late Geordie, dearly loved mother of Edith, April, Anne, Ian, Melanie and the late Pennie, dear Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother and sister of Noel and the late Marjorie. Funeral Service on Saturday 13th September in Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home at 11.00 am, a private committal will take place. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dementia NI, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online at dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk Will be lovingly remembered by her Family. “At Rest”

The death has taken place of Helen Wooster nee Boyle on 18th August 2025, at her home in Kent England and formerly of Orchard Street, Strabane. Loving mum to Andy (Gemma), Sarah, Liz (Dominic) and Jenny. Devoted Nana to Oli, Evie, Isaac, Megan and Maisie. Wife of the late Howard. Daughter of the late Hugh and Margaret Boyle. Sister of Charlie and Francis and the late Jim, May, Alice, Teresa, Anna, Hugh, Martin and baby George. Funeral service is at 12 noon on Friday 19 September in Croydon Crematorium, East Chapel. Online link available by contacting jwooster88@gmail.com Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren and the extended Boyle and Wooster family circle and friends.

BLACK, August 17th 2025 RONALD ALEXANDER (RONNIE) Suddenly in Accrington, Lancashire, England. Dearly beloved son of Muriel and the late Ernie. A loving brother of Sandra and the late Ann and Stephen. A graveside service will be held at Aghlane Cemetery, Plumbridge on Monday at 12noon. Everyone is welcome to meet at Armstrong’s Funeral Home at 11:00am prior to the service. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Peace Perfect Peace”

GORMAN, (née McGarrigle), 10th September 2025, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARY, beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of Raymond, Philip, Corinne and Peter, devoted grandmother of Caoimhe, Aoife and Minei, dear mother-in-law to Massimo and Tamaki and a dear and loving aunt and great-aunt. Loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Mary will be reposing at her home 7 Northland Avenue on Thursday 11th September and Friday from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday 13th September at 9:20 a.m. to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

Mc Crossan, Killyclogher, Mervyn RIP 10th September 2025 Peacefully in Hospital. Late of 79 Old Mountfield Road Omagh BT79 7JY. Son the Late Frank and Mary Agnes, Dear Brother of Marie (Broderick), the Late Geraldine (Mc Ivor) and Mick, Pasty, Frankie, Noel, Gerald and Brendan (England). Reposing at his late residence from 3pm – 10pm Thursday, Friday 12pm – 10pm until removal on Saturday at 9.35 for requiem mass at 10am in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher which can be viewed on Cappagh Web Cam Interment in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle xx. House private on morning of funeral. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Palliative Care Ward C/O Maguires Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his Soul.