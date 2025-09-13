Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

CARDWELL (nee Nixon) – 12th September 2025, suddenly at home. Dorothy, late of 87 Northland Village, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late John, much loved mother of Kim, Kenneth and the late Nigel and Bobby, mother-in-law of Stephen and Pauline, precious grandmother of Ryan (Mandy) and Victoria (Rodney) and great-grandmother of Charlie, Sophie and Josh, also a dear sister of Florence, Kathleen and Vivian, and the late Betty, Robert, Nancy and Leslie. Family and friends welcome at her late residence. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to St. Andrew’s Parish Church, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. ‘Peace, Perfect Peace.’

Amelia, 11th September 2025 R.I.P Beloved wife of the late Jim R.I.P. 4 Dernagh Cottages, Clonoe, Coalisland. Mother of Damian (Marie), Cathal (Caroline), Fergal (Bertilla), Deirdre (Eugene), Roisin (Geoff) and Declan (Delores). Sister to John (Derrytresna) and the late Sheila Donnelly and Jim. R.I.P Amelia’s wake will commence at 7pm this evening (Friday). Her remains will be removed from her late residence on Sunday 14th September for 12 noon requiem mass in St.Patricks Church, Clonoe. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law Kathleen, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Our lady of Lourdes pray for her.

The death has taken place September 10th 2025 at her home of Paula Mc Gillian, 11 Derg View, Castlederg and formerly of Strabane. Beloved mother of Michael, Carolann and Gareth, dearly loved grandmother of Caomhan, Brooke, Olivia and Saoirse, much loved daughter of the late Kevin and Christine Mc Gillian and sister of Carmel, Donna, Eileen, Hugo, Gerard, Elaine, Kevin, Erwin, Ciara and the late James. Reposing at her son Gareth Kellys home, 2 Innisfree Gardens, Strabane on Friday (September 12th) from 7.30p.m. Funeral leaving her sons home on Sunday (September 14th) at 1.50p.m. for Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 2.30p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

McGrenaghan Claire (nee Cunningham), (Fintona), Co Tyrone, formerly of 5 Kelvin Glen, Omagh, BT78 1PG, died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, on Friday 12th September 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Treasured mother of Cian, Malia (Kyle), Mary (Alex) and Zion. Wife of Kieran. Good friend to PJ. Cherished sister of Sean, Martina, Shiree, Noelle and the late Jimmy, and Ali. Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary. Claire will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday 13th September. Claire will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 11am on Sunday 14th September for 11.30am requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church Fintona, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Claire will travel from the Carnalea Road and along Main Street, the Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road, to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church for 11.15am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons in law, husband, PJ, brother, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

McCURDY – 11th September 2025, peacefully at hospital in his 91st year, George Alexander, late of Lisnaclin Terrace, Bush, Dungannon. Dearly loved husband of the late Violet. Loving father of Stephen, father-in-law of Fiona, precious grandfather of Alison, Samantha (Kyle) and Jayne, great-grandfather of Jackson and dear brother of Wendell and the late Edna. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon, for Irish Evangelical Band and Revival Movement Association c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be remembered with much love by his family and wider family circle. ‘With Him in Glory which is far better’.

RODGERS Omagh Brendan R.I.P. 11 September, 2025 Late of 10 Bracken Walk. Dearly beloved husband of Yvonne, devoted father of Michael (Grace), Gavin (Emma), caring grandfather to Elle, Parker, Maya and Hallie. Son of the late Alex and Hannah, dear brother of Marion, Barney, Aiden, Stephen, Annette, Denise and the late Joe, Kate and Louise. Brendan is reposing at his family home today Thursday 11th September from 5.00pm until 10.00pm and Friday 11.00am until 10.00pm. Funeral Saturday 13th September in the Sacred Heart Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass with interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Service can be viewed on parish webcam by clicking the ‘View’ button below. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Marie Curie c/o Maguire’s Funeral Directors. Family time on morning of funeral please. Deeply missed by his loving wife, children, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.