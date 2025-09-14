Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Peadar Quinn has passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 12th September 2025. He is deeply missed by his wife Phil, children and spouses Tania (Daniel), Emma (Aengus), Garrett (Grainne), Ellen (Liam), Louise (Davey); grandchildren Tommy, Jack, Liam, Cara, Luke, Peter, Hugh, Fergus, Eleanor, Audrey, Penny, Martha, Michael and Jude; his sisters Geraldine and Marietta; extended family, many friends, colleagues and neighbours. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Bridgid, siblings Sean, Anne, Jim and nephew Peter. ‘Safe in the arms of Jesus’ Peadar will repose at home at 86 Killyman Rd.The wake will take place on Saturday 4-10pm and Sunday 2-10pm. Family only on Monday morning, please. Funeral mass in Dungannon at 12pm Monday 15th leaving the house at 11.30. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and support shown to Peadar by his medical and care teams throughout his illness. Family flowers only please. Donations are invited to Marie Curie https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/donate.

Martin, Mary Ellen (nee Kavanagh), (Fintona), Co Tyrone, formerly of 26 Syonee Road, Fintona, BT78 2NY, died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, on Friday 12th September 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Treasured mother of Seamus (Breege), Mickey (Kathleen), Francie (Marie) and Kathleen. Loving and devoted grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Patricia Rafferty and the late Annie Lynch, Dan and Baby Rose. Wake and funeral arrangements to follow and will be posted here. The family would appreciate privacy at this sad time. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

The death has occurred of Amelia Campbell (née Blaney), 11th September 2025 R.I.P Beloved wife of the late Jim R.I.P. 4 Dernagh Cottages, Clonoe, Coalisland. Mother of Damian (Marie), Cathal (Caroline), Fergal (Bertilla), Deirdre (Eugene), Roisin (Geoff) and Declan (Delores). Sister to John (Derrytresna) and the late Sheila Donnelly and Jim. R.I.P Her remains will be removed from her late residence on Sunday 14th September for 12 noon requiem mass in St.Patricks Church, Clonoe. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law Kathleen, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Our lady of Lourdes pray for her.

The death has taken place September 12th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Vincent Mc Aleer 48 Lisnaragh Road, Dunamanagh (BT82 0QN). Beloved husband of Nora, much loved father of Brian (Ann), Caroline (John) and the late baby Darren, dearly loved grandfather of Shannon, Padraig, Rhianna, Seanan, Nicola, Annette and Charlene and brother of Monica, Dominic and the late Anna, Joe, Eugene, Phonsie, Angela, Tony and Brendan. Reposing at his home on Saturday (September 13th) from 6.30p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Monday (September 15th) at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Killenagh at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brother, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via https://www.youtube.com/@donagheadyparish905/streams

Quinn Arthur Oliver Knocksilla Park, Omagh & Balleer, Tassagh, Armagh. 12th September 2025. Peacefully in the care of Knockmoyle Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernadette RIP. Much loved and cherished father of Roisin, Louise, Aisling, David, Noel, Maeve and the late Celine RIP. Loving brother of Anna McDonnell, Brian and the late Jack, Peggy Toner and Teresa Burns RIP. The remains will leave Jay Maguires Funeral Home on Saturday 13th September, at 1.30pm to his home at 18, Knocksilla Park. House private for friends and close family. Requiem Mass on Monday 15th September 2025 at 1pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Ballymacnabb, Co Armagh BT60 2QT On his gentle soul, sweet Jesus have mercy. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to charity. Deeply regretted by his daughters, sons, sons-in-law Christopher and Aiden, daughter-in-law Clare, sister, brother and his grandchildren Jack, Molly, Luke, Peter, Hannah, Rosa, Mia, Hope, Michael, Connell, Connie and Alice, also remembering the late Kate R.I.P. A granda with such knowledge to impart.

Hurpaul, née D’arcy (5 Ranfurly Road, Dungannon and formerly of Cavan) Eileen, wife of the late Dr Andre Hurpaul, mother of Gavin and Shona (Tim, Shona’s partner), and sister of Rita McGovern and Patsy Barry of Cavan. Eileen’s remains will be reposing in her home on Monday from 3pm until removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. So sadly missed by her entire family circle.