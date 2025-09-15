Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Hurpaul, née D’arcy (5 Ranfurly Road, Dungannon and formerly of Cavan) Eileen, wife of the late Dr Andre Hurpaul, mother of Gavin and Shona (Tim, Shona’s partner), and sister of Rita McGovern and Patsy Barry of Cavan. Eileen’s remains will be reposing in her home on Monday from 3pm until removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Chruch, Dungannon for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. So sadly missed by her entire family circle If you would like to join the family for lunch at The Gables after the burial at 2pm, pls reply to 07714396604.

Hughes (Coalisland) Suddenly on September 14th, 2025, Oisìn RIP Loving son of Ciara and Terry and caring brother of Fiadh. Much loved nephew of Sean, Ian, Tony, Orlagh, Brian and the late Raymond (RIP) and cherished grandson of Terry and Celine. Oisìn will be reposing at 9 Ardmore Road, Coalisland, BT71 4LL until removal on Wednesday 17th September at 9.20am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 10am. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Wake times are Monday 15th September from 5pm to 9pm and Tuesday 16th September 5pm to 9pm. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, father, sibling, aunties, uncles, grandparents and extended family circle. Donations in lieu of flowers to Hand of Hope NI Mass can be viewed on www.ballyclogdonaghenry.org

Brannigan Killadroy, Beragh and formerly of Aghyaran 13th September 2025 Peacefully at Omagh Hospital Conor RIP, devoted husband of Louise (nee Haigney) and beloved father of Liam and Fiadh. Loving son of Anne and the late Gerard RIP and caring brother of Ciara. Conor’s remains will be reposing at Farley’s Funeral home Beragh (264a Donaghanie Road, BT790RY) for wake 3-8pm on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th September. Leaving Farley’s Funeral Home at 1:30pm Wednesday 17th September to arrive at the GAA Pavillion, St Mary’s Park, Beragh, at 2pm, for a humanist funeral celebration of Conor’s life, before he is brought to Lakeland Crematorium. Congregation are invited to remain at the Pavillion to enjoy light refreshments and take the time to share happy memories of Conor. Donations in lieu of Omagh Palliative Ward and Cancer Fund for Children.

CONLON (Coalisland) September 14th 2025, Frankie (Aldo) R.I.P. Beloved husband of Pat (nee Corr). Devoted father of Greg and the late Clodagh McEntee R.I.P, father in law of Marie. Much loved grandfather of Caoilfhionn, Oisín, Cora, Eoghan, Áine, Dara. Cherished great grandfather of Mia and Danny. Brother of Mary Campbell. Son of the late Francis and Susan Conlon R.I.P. Frankie will be reposing at his home 11 Ardnasaggart Terrace, Coalisland, BT71 4RG until removal on Tuesday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Francis pray for him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Wake times are Sunday 8.15pm to 10pm and Monday 12noon to 10pm. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, sister in law, brothers in law and the extended Conlon and Corr family circle and friends.

Conlon Seamus (Seamie), Dungannon, found peace on 12th September 2025. Cherished son of Pamela and the late Anthony RIP much loved brother of Christopher, Mary (Aidan) and the late Brian RIP and doting uncle to Ella. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, brother, sisters, niece, aunts, uncles cousins and friends. Our lady of Lourdes pray for him. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Armstrong (nee McDonald) (73 Lurganeden Road, Pomeroy BT70 2TL). Maureen, surrounded by her loving family, September 13th 2025 (R.I.P). Devoted wife of Eamon. Cherished mother of Ann and Theresa (Canavan) and mother in-law of Martin. Beloved Nana of Ryan, Rachel, Shaun, Ciaran, Luke and Sarah. Dear sister of Rosaleen (Riddell), Kate (Campbell), Bridget (Cassidy) and the late, Rita, Gerald, Kevin and Patsy (Hoy), Paul and Joe (R.I.P). Daughter of the late Nan McDonald (Gortvale) (R.I.P). Oh Most Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her Soul. Funeral arrangements later.

Bratty – September 14th 2025, at her daughter Dorothy’s home, 65 Plumbridge Rd, Corrick, Newtownstewart. Mary Elizabeth (Lily), wife of the late Jack loving mother of Noel (Patricia), Robert (Doreen), George (Margaret), Jeffrey, Malcolm, Dorothy (John) and the late David, Jacqueline, James, Jerry and Nigel. Also a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Family and friends welcome at Dorothy’s residence. Funeral Tuesday 16th in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, service at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Droit Graveyard. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

FERREIRA – 11th September 2025, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Maria Alice, late of Cedar Ridge, Dungannon. Loving mother of Patricia. Family and friends welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Tuesday 16th from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Service in Roselawn Crematorium on Wednesday 17th at 10am. Will be remembered and loved always. ‘At Rest’

Martin, Mary Ellen (nee Kavanagh), (Fintona), Co Tyrone, formerly of 26 Syonee Road, Fintona, BT78 2NY, died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, on Friday 12th September 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Treasured mother of Seamus (Breege), Mickey (Kathleen), Francie (Marie) and Kathleen. Loving and devoted grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Patricia Rafferty and the late Annie Lynch, Dan and Baby Rose. Mary Ellen will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 2pm until 9pm on both Monday 15th September and Tuesday 16th September. Mary Ellen will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30am on Wednesday 17th September for 11.00am requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church Fintona, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Mary Ellen will travel from the Carnalea Road and along Main Street, the Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road, to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

Montague Malachy James, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, September 12th 2025. Son of the late James and Annie, brother of Mollie, Stephen, Margaret, Pat, Brendan, Kathleen and the late Alice RIP. Reposing at the Funeral Home of BJ Martin and Son, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy BT71 7HQ from 4pm to 8pm on today Sunday 14th until removal on Monday at 10.15am to arrive at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Aughnagar for committal at 11am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

CARDWELL (nee Nixon) – 12th September 2025, suddenly at home. Dorothy, late of 87 Northland Village, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late John, much loved mother of Kim, Kenneth and the late Nigel and Bobby, mother-in-law of Stephen and Pauline, precious grandmother of Ryan (Mandy) and Victoria (Rodney) and great-grandmother of Charlie, Sophie and Josh, also a dear sister of Florence, Kathleen and Vivian, and the late Betty, Robert, Nancy and Leslie. Family and friends welcome at her late residence. Funeral Service in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Killyman on Tuesday 16th at 2pm, followed by interment in then adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to St. Andrew’s Parish Church, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. ‘Peace, Perfect Peace.’