Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Armstrong (nee McDonald) (73 Lurganeden Road, Pomeroy BT70 2TL). Maureen, surrounded by her loving family, September 13th 2025 (R.I.P.) Devoted wife of Eamon Cherished mother of Ann and Theresa (Canavan) and mother-in-law of Martin. Beloved Nana of Ryan, Rachel, Shaun, Ciaran, Luke and Sarah. Dear sister of Rosaleen (Riddell), Kate (Campbell), Bridget (Cassidy) and the late, Rita, Gerald, Kevin and Patsy (Hoy), Paul and Joe (R.I.P.) Daughter of the late Nan McDonald (Gortvale) (R.I.P.) Oh Most Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her Soul. Maureen’s remains are reposing at her family home for a wake today, Monday, (September 15th) from 6pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday (September 17th) at 10:15am to Church of the Assumption, Pomeroy for 11:00am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in St John’s Church, Slatequarry. Maureen’s requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by her husband, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle. Family flowers only please.

BOYLE, September 14th 2025 GEORGINA Peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital and late of 1 Beechgrove, Omagh. Dearly beloved daughter of Margaret and the late Samuel. Step-daughter of the late Joe. Loving partner of Patrick. A devoted mother of Stephen, Jason, Leanne, Joanne and the late Tanya and Brian. A much-loved nanny of Anna-Lee and Zara-Lee. Dear sister of Ronald, Raymond, Sharon, Heather, Frances, Doris and the late Shane, Robert, Carol and Samuel. House Strictly Private Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Monday (today) and Tuesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Georgina will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11:30am followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to ICU, South West Acute Hospital Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in God’s keeping”

The death has taken place September 15th 2025 at Melmount Manor of Artie Mc Ginley 20A Newtown Street, Strabane and formerly of Gortin North, Ballindrait. Beloved husband of the late Eileen, much loved father of Kieran, Martin, Donna and Tony, dearly loved son of the late Con and Bridget Mc Ginley and brother of Jean, Conal and the late Peggy, Bridie, Patsy and Jackie. Reposing at his home on Monday (September 15th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (September 17th) at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick

Conlon Seamus (Seamie), Dungannon, found peace on 12th September 2025. Cherished son of Pamela and the late Anthony RIP much loved brother of Christopher, Mary (Aidan) and the late Brian RIP and doting uncle to Ella. Reposing at the residence of his sister Mary, 12 Blackberry Lane, Newmills, Dungannon, Co Tyrone BT71 4AZ from 8pm on Monday until removal on Wednesday at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon. Interment afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. House private on Wednesday please. Church car park available for parking. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, brother, sister, niece, aunts, uncles cousins and friends. Our lady of Lourdes pray for him. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Tyrone Search and Rescue c/o the family.

Bennett 13th September 2025 Peacefully at home, Elizabeth Roberta Greer (nee Robinson), 5 Kalendra Court, Dungannon, loving wife of Harold, dear mother of Hugh, Cheryl and Gareth, sorely missed grandmother and great grandmother, sister of Florinda, Keith and the late Carl. Funeral service in Dungannon Methodist Church on Tuesday 16th September 2025 at 1.00 pm., followed by a private family interment. House strictly private. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, on Monday 15th September 2025 between 6p.m. and 9p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Roberta’s memory to Dementia N. I., C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Will always be remembered with much love by her family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Sheila Neeson (Nee McDonald) 75 Lough Fea Rd, Lissan, BT80 9SR, died suddenly, but peacefully at home, 14th September 2025 R.I.P Devoted wife of the late Bernard, Cherished mother of Tomás (Mary), Malachy (Alicia), Mark (Joanna), the late Hugh, Brian (Aysil), Damien (Aloysia), Bernadette Curran (Donal), Sarah Lagan (Declan), Theresa McErlean (Ronnie) and Bernard (Ciara). Loving and devoted grandmother to her 23 grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Sarah, treasured sister of Thomas, Margaret, Rosaleen, Eileen, Sadie, Paddy, the late Briege and Monica (RIP), Josephine, Marian, Charlie, Dolores, Geraldine and Pauline. Dear sister in law of Dan Neeson. Wake and funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, large family circle and friends. Our lady of Lourdes pray for her.