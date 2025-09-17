Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has taken place September 15th 2025 at his home of John Hegarty 19 Bellscourt, Clady and formerly of Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills. Beloved husband of Bernadette, much loved father of Johanna, dearly loved son of the late Eugene and Margaret Hegarty and brother of Evelyn, Gina, Neil, Mairead, Corrina and Jacintha. Reposing at his home on Wednesday (September 17th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving his home on Friday (September 19th) at 9.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Brannigan Killadroy, Beragh and formerly of Aghyaran 13th September 2025 Peacefully at Omagh Hospital Conor RIP, devoted husband of Louise (nee Haigney) and beloved father of Liam and Fiadh. Loving son of Anne and the late Gerard RIP and caring brother of Ciara. Conor’s remains will be reposing at Farley’s Funeral home Beragh (264a Donaghanie Road, BT790RY) for wake 3-8pm on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th September. Leaving Farley’s Funeral Home at 1:30pm Wednesday 17th September to arrive at the GAA Pavillion, St Mary’s Park, Beragh, at 2pm, for a humanist funeral celebration of Conor’s life, before he is brought to Lakeland Crematorium. Congregation are invited to remain at the Pavillion to enjoy light refreshments and take the time to share happy memories of Conor. For those who would like to join us and remember Conor Brannigan this Wednesday at 2pm (GMT), you may join the service via Zoom using the link below: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85944582855?pwd=lV5Pvv89fB1x500yvCvvFBfJBigFZD.1 To ensure a smooth experience, please: • Join a few minutes early to ensure your link is working. • Use a quiet space and a stable internet connection. • Please ensure all microphones are set to mute. (Some people may see 3pm when logging in, please ignore this timezone error.) Donations in lieu of Omagh Palliative Ward and Cancer Fund for Children.

Sheila Neeson (Nee McDonald) 75 Lough Fea Road, Lissan, BT80 9SR, died suddenly, but peacefully at home, 14th September 2025 R.I.P Devoted wife of the late Bernard, Cherished mother of Tomás (Mary), Malachy (Alicia), Mark (Joanna), the late Hugh, Brian (Aysil) Damien (Aloysia), Bernadette Curran (Donal), Sarah Lagan (Declan), Theresa McErlean (Ronnie) and Bernard (Ciara). Loving and devoted grandmother to her 23 grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Sarah, treasured sister of Thomas, Margaret, Rosaleen, Eileen, Sadie, Paddy, the late Briege and Monica (RIP), Josephine, Marian, Charlie, Dolores, Geraldine and Pauline. Dear sister in law of Dan Neeson. Wake will commence at 12 noon to 10pm on both Tuesday 16th September and Wednesday 17th September for those who wish to pay their respects. Funeral from her home on Thursday 18th September for 11am for Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church, Lissan. Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please Note the following; There will be a shuttle bus service each evening from 6pm – 10pm from St. Michael’s GAC carpark, Letteran Road, Lissan to the residence as parking at the family home is limited. Family time only please from 10pm to 12 noon each day and on the morning of the funeral. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, large family circle and friends. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.