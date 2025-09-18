Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Conway Damien Killyclogher R.I.P. peacefully 16th September 2025 late of Mc Ivor villas. Loving son of Frank and Pauline, Treasured brother of Darren and Rory, brother in law to Mary and Andrea, much loved uncle to Cathàir and Oran, Beloved Godson of Peter and Catherine. Talented organist within the cappagh parish. Will be missed by the entire family circle. Damien will be reposing at his parents home 15 Castleview Court BT79 7RD today from 6pm until 10pm Thursday 11am until 10pm, Funeral Friday 19th September 2025 in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher for 10am Requiem Mass with interment in adjoining cemetery. Service can be viewed on the parish webcam by clicking the VIEW button below. Family flowers only please donations if desired in lieu of Diabetes UK Northern Ireland C/O Maguires Funeral Directors. On His Soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

Mc Laughlin, Daniel Peacefully at The R.V.H. Belfast, 16th September 2025 R.I.P. (Late of 26, Tamlaght Road, Omagh). Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Bríd, Mary (Barry), Siobhan (Gary), Diane, Sheila (Philip) and Orla (Joe), loving granda of 14 grandchildren and great-granda of 3 great-grandchildren, dearest brother of Pat, Imelda and the late Bridie and Celine, cherished son of the late Dan and Annie. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 19th September at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh. In keeping with Daniel’s wishes, the house is strictly private. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. St. Pio, pray for him.

The death has taken place September 15th 2025 at his home of John Hegarty 19 Bellscourt, Clady and formerly of Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills. Beloved husband of Bernadette, much loved father of Johanna, dearly loved son of the late Eugene and Margaret Hegarty and brother of Evelyn, Gina, Neil, Mairead, Corrina and Jacintha. Reposing at his home on Wednesday (September 17th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving his home on Friday (September 19th) at 9.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html