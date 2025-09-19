Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

FRAZER, Charlotte Isobel Gladys 17th September 2025 (peacefully) at hospital, Charlotte Isobel Gladys, late of 170 Killyclogher Road, Mayne, Omagh, dearly loved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of Isobel, Charlotte & Violet, dear mother-in-law of Noel and much loved granny of Frazer. Funeral service in Cappagh Parish Church (kindly granted) on Saturday at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. There will be an opportunity to meet the family, at the Church, from 1 pm. Everyone most welcome to call at the family home on Thursday from 6 pm – 9 pm and Friday from 2 pm – 9 pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mountfield Parish Church, c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

WALSH (nee Grogan), 18th September 2025, Bridie, RIP Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the Late Paddy (RIP). Cherished mother of Deirdre, Díarmuid (RIP) and Sinéad Doran. Mother-in-law of Mark Doran and loving granny of Pádraig. Sister of Mary Mc Cann (RIP), John Grogan (RIP), Paddy Grogan (RIP), Annie Regan, Peter Grogan (RIP) and Hugh Grogan. Much loved Mother, mother-in-law, granny, sister, sister in law and aunt. Bridie’s remains are reposing at her home, 8 Malabhuí, Carrickmore from 12:00 noon Thursday 18th Sept until removal on Saturday 20th Sept at 11:20am for 12:00 noon requiem mass in St Colmcilles Church Carrickmore, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Fondly remembered by her daughters, son in law, grandson, sister, brother, nieces, nephews and wide family circle. St Padre Pio Pray for her.

Mc Glinchey, Mary (Mariel) Peacefully, 17th September 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Stephen, much loved mother of Johnny, Harry, Jimmy, Marie, Helen, Stephen, Eamon, Francina, Emma and Charlene, loving granny of 20 grandchildren and great-granny of 4 great-grandchildren, dearest sister of Ann and Sean, cherished daughter of the late John-Francis and Nellie. Reposing at the family home (14, Carlton Crescent, Strabane BT82 9JE) from 6 p.m. today, Thursday 18th September. Funeral from the family home on Saturday 20th September at 11.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE, FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Dympna Devlin (neé Mc Aleer) Omagh 17th September 2025 R.I.P 12 Pinewood Avenue BT79 0DB. Peacefully at SWAH surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Peter and devoted mother of Maria, Clare (Liam) and James. Treasured grandchildren Dara, Conan and Shay. Dear sister of Maureen (Sr Regina), Gregory (Bernie), Nishy (Philomena), Joan (Norman) and predeceased by Patsy, Hugh, John, Philomena, Ellen, Phelim and Ann. Reposing at her late residence Thursday (18th) 6-9pm and Friday from 11am-9pm. Family time please on morning of funeral. Funeral Saturday 20th September at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher which can be viewed on www.cappaghparish.com with interment in adjoining Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, son, son in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace pray for her.

HANNA, John Christopher – September 17th 2025, peacefully at Ashbrook Nursing Home. Late of 1 Cullenfad Road, Dungannon. Predeceased by his parents George and Jane Hanna, Castlefields, Dungannon. Beloved husband of Ann, cherished father of Gráinne and Joanne, father-in-law to John and Justin, and devoted grandfather to Annabel, Emma and Grace. Reposing at his late residence from 3pm on Thursday until removal to the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen, on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Carland Road Cemetery, Dungannon. Wake times 3.00pm–9.00pm on Thursday and Friday. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons-in-law, granddaughters, sisters Mary McElroy, Dee Hanna and Veronica Knox, nieces, nephews and the extended Hanna and McShane families. St Thérèse of Lisieux, pray for him.

Crooks (née Hamilton) September 16, 2025, Joyce Alicia, 19 Killymoon Crescent, Cookstown, dearly loved wife of Harry, cherished mum of Vikki, Ronette, Darryl and Amanda, mother-in-law of Adrian, Norman and Alan, loving nanny of Courtney, Matthew, Alicia, Jack, Luke, Jayden and Rylan, dearest sister of Ronnie, Miranda, Ethel and Marée and treasured aunt of Kim. House private. Family and close friends are welcome at her daughter Vikki’s home 82 Old Coagh Road, Cookstown, on Thursday and Friday, 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium (date and time to be confirmed). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. A heart of gold, a smiling face, someone special who cannot be replaced.

Conway Damien Killyclogher R.I.P. peacefully 16th September 2025 late of Mc Ivor villas. Loving son of Frank and Pauline, Treasured brother of Darren and Rory, brother in law to Mary and Andrea, much loved uncle to Cathàir and Oran, Beloved Godson of Peter and Catherine. Talented organist within the cappagh parish. Will be missed by the entire family circle. Damien will be reposing at his parents home 15 Castleview Court BT79 7RD today from 6pm until 10pm Thursday 11am until 10pm, Funeral Friday 19th September 2025 in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher for 10am Requiem Mass with interment in adjoining cemetery. Service can be viewed on the parish webcam by clicking the VIEW button below. Family flowers only please donations if desired in lieu of Diabetes UK Northern Ireland C/O Maguires Funeral Directors. On His Soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.