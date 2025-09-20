Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

CRAWFORD, MATTHEW (JOHN) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 17 Eskermore Road, Beragh. Devoted father of the late Gary. Dearly beloved brother of Freddie and the late Tillie, Nora, Ethel, Ted and Willie. Loving brother-in-law of Margaret and grandfather of Amy. House Strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 7-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in Clogherney Parish Church on Sunday at 2:30pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Clogherney Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die”.

PATTERSON, OSBORNE ALEXANDER (OSSIE) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 38 Derrynaseer Road, Dromore. Dearly beloved brother of Ruth and the late Joe, Mabel, Noel, Myrtle, Vina and Muriel. A much-loved uncle and friend. House Strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ossie will be held in Dromore Presbyterian Church on Monday at 1:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Dromore Presbyterian Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my shepherd”.

The death has taken place September 18th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Carmel Mc Grath (née Mc Manus), 47 Primrose Park, Sion Mills (BT82 9QB) and formerly of Glenfarne, Manorhamilton, County Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, much loved mother of Patrick, Ann Marie, Lorna, Frances, Michael, Paula and the late Thomas, Olive and baby Catherine and sister of the late Bernadette, Francis, Monica, Bridie, Fr. Michael, Mary, Felix and the late baby Denis. Reposing at her home on Saturday (September 20th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (September 21st) at 1.25p.m. for Mass in St Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

GILCHRIST, Rebecca (Ivy) noimage.gif 19th September 2025. Peacefully in Hospital. Rebecca (Ivy). Late of Lisnacreaght Road, Omagh. Beloved wife of George and dear mother of David (Madeline), Alan (Sharon), Ronnie (Sharron) and Avril. Much loved Granny of Louise, Emma, Tanya, Natasha, Darryl, Lucy and the late Jess and Great-Granny of Callum, Lily and Beauden. Precious sister of Pearl and the late Serena and Maudie. House strictly private please. Her funeral service will be held in Lislimnaghan Parish Church Sunday 21st September at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired for Chest, Heart and Stroke payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Martin Raymond September 19, 2025 Peacefully at his home 19, Seein Road, Sion Mills (surrounded by his loving family in his 76th year) much loved husband of Maud, devoted daddy of Rhonda, loving father-in-law of Mark, dearest brother of Greta, Yvonne and the late Iris, Cecil, Lilia and Walter, much loved uncle, brother-in-law and friend. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Sunday 21st September, at 1.30pm followed by burial in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to) Marie Curie Supporter Relations c/o Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. House Private (Everyone is welcome to attend the Service of Thanksgiving). Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, sisters, son-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends. Memories are like Threads of Gold, they never tarnish or grow old.

Kelly (Coagh) 19th September 2025 Patsy R.I.P. Dearly beloved partner of Patricia and much-loved brother of Brendan and Martina (O’Brien). Funeral arrangements later. St. Carlo Acutis pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, brother, sister, sister-in-law Anne, brother-in-law Errol, nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and wider family circle.

WALSH (nee Grogan), 18th September 2025, Bridie, RIP Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the Late Paddy (RIP). Cherished mother of Deirdre, Díarmuid (RIP) and Sinéad Doran. Mother-in-law of Mark Doran and loving granny of Pádraig. Sister of Mary Mc Cann (RIP), John Grogan (RIP), Paddy Grogan (RIP), Annie Regan, Peter Grogan (RIP) and Hugh Grogan. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, granny, sister, sister in law and aunt. Bridie’s remains are reposing at her home, 8 Malabhuí, Carrickmore from 12:00 noon Thursday 18th Sept until removal on Saturday 20th Sept at 11:20am for 12:00 noon requiem mass in St Colmcilles Church Carrickmore, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Fondly remembered by her daughters, son in law, grandson, sister, brother, nieces, nephews and wide family circle. St Padre Pio Pray for her.

Wallace Trevor Temple 18th September 2025 at home 30 Loughan Road Donemana, beloved husband of the late Alison, dear son of the late Jack and Mary, loving brother of Mitley, Ettie, Oliver and the late Jackie, Simon, Billy, Robert, Davy, Stanley, Margaret, Kenneth and Hilda and a much loved uncle and Great uncle. Funeral service in his late home at 1.30 pm on Sunday 21st September followed by burial in Leckpatrick Parish Church burial ground. House private, family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Donemana Presbyterian Church c/o Mr W Colhoun 38 Castle Warren Road, Donemana. The Lord is my Shepherd.