Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McConnell (Clogher, Co Tyrone) September 19th 2025, Patrick peacefully at SWAH. Beloved husband of Teresa and loving father of Brian, Maureen, Kieran, Geraldine, a dear grandfather and great grandfather, brother of Ken, Philomena and the late Desmond and Brian RIP. House private please. Family and friends are welcome to call at the family home, 4 Tullybroom Road, Clogher, BT76 0UW on Monday September 22nd from 4pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Clogher on Tuesday to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister, nephews, nieces and large family circle. St Jude pray for him.

Nugent Aloysius (Wish), 9 Beechline, Galbally, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, September 19th 2025, peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Carmel (nee McKillion) and dear father of Laverne and the late Paul. Dear son of the late Pat and Kitty Ellen and brother of Peter and the late Kieran, Paul and Gretta RIP. Reposing at his late residence until removal on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Padre Pio pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, brother, nephews, nieces, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family circle neighbours and friends.

PATTERSON, OSBORNE ALEXANDER (OSSIE) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 38 Derrynaseer Road, Dromore. Dearly beloved brother of Ruth and the late Joe, Mabel, Noel, Myrtle, Vina and Muriel. A much-loved uncle and friend. House Strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ossie will be held in Dromore Presbyterian Church on Monday at 1:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Ossie’s remains will leave Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Monday and travel to Dromore Presbyterian Church via his late home, Drumlish Road, Camderry Road, Derrymaseer Road and on to the Church, for those who wish to pay there respects on route. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Dromore Presbyterian Church, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my shepherd”.

BEATTIE, Charles (Sidney) September 20th 2025 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded with love) formerly of 55, Plumbridge Road, Newtownstewart in his 91st year, much loved partner of the late Anthea Griffin, loving step-dad of Natasha, Rhonda and Leanne and partners, devoted papa of Dylan, Arya, Luca, Nyiah, Rhys, Jay and Isla, dearest brother of Pansy, Bob, Ethel and the late Jack. Funeral leaving Rhonda home 14, Greenmount Gardens, Claudy on Monday 22nd September at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Killaloo Parish Church at 1.00pm, burial afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to Chest, Heart & Stroke Association) c/o 21, Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Everyone is welcome to call at Rhonda home from 11.00am. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. “One of life’s true gentlemen”.

Gavin Marie (nee McCarney), Fintona, formerly of 85 Tattyreagh Road Fintona Omagh BT78 1QD died peacefully at home on Friday 19th September 2025. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Treasured mother to Bridget Smith (Des), Siobhan Lodge (Charlie), Deirdre and Patrick (Angela). Loving and Devoted Grandmother to her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Cherished sister to the late Fidelma Platt, Donal, Malachy, Aidan and Gerry Pat. Wake and funeral arrangements to follow and will be posted here. The family would appreciate privacy at this sad time. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Our Lady pray for her.