Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

STEWART (nee Harkness) September 21, 2025 (peacefully) at her home, 88 Ballygittle Road, Stewartstown, Doreen, precious and dearly beloved wife of James, much loved and devoted mother of Bert, Wendy, Barbara, Samuel and Ronald, dear mother-in-law of Lynda, Adrian, Alan, Marina and Ros and also a cherished granny and great-granny. House strictly private. Service of Thanksgiving in First Stewartstown Presbyterian Church on Wednesday (September 24) at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Air Ambulance NI payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donation’s A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her family and the entire family circle. “And God shall be wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death,neither sorrow, nor crying” Rev Ch 21 v 4

Darcy Thomas, (Tom), (London) and formerly Tattyreagh, Co Tyrone, died peacefully in London, on Tuesday 16th September 2025. Treasured father of Damian and Laura. Beloved grandfather of Louis, Oscar and Eliza. Cherished brother of Jim (James), Dominic, Mickey (Michael), Con (Constantine), Johnny (Sean), Brian, Katy (Kathleen), Martin and the late Bridie, Patrick, Hugh and Francis. Much loved son of the late Rose and Hugh. Funeral and wake arrangements to follow and will be posted here. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Daly, Annie Josephine (Josie) nee Conway 39 Keerin Road, Broughderg, BT79 8HU 21st September 2025 died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mother to Mary McBride (Paddy), Peter (Briege), John (Colette), Bridget McNamee (Gerry), Martina McBride (Mark) and Brendan. Precious Granny of Emma, Noel, Catriona, Mary-Louise, Pearse, Rory, Megan, Sinead, Marie, Peter, Ailish, Briege, Claire, Damian, Mark-Peter and Jolene. Great Grandmother to Annie, Conan, Sean, Cadha, and Padraig. Dear sister of Dora (Bradley), Mary Conway. Sister in law Molly, and the late Roseleen (Clarke), Mickey-Joe, Kathleen (Dutty), John-Gerard, Barney and Peter R.I.P. Funeral leaving her late residence on Wednesday 24th September for 12.00 Requiem Mass in Our Lady Of Wayside Church Broughderg. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sister in law, nephews, nieces, and wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Coyle, Fionnula, nee Rushe. Died peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital 21st September 2025. Cherished and Loving Wife of Dermot. Mother to Tanya (Eamon), Darren and Padraig. Grandmother to Ella, Shea, Charlotte, Cora, Haliegh, Keegan, Connor and Sophia. Sister to Gloria, Patricia, Sean, Geraldine, Liam, Cathal, Patrick, Eithne and Siobhan. Francis, Roisin, Jimmy. RIP. Daughter of John and Annie Rushe. And Dermot’s Brothers and Sisters and wider extended family. Lastly life long friend Marie Bloomer. Her remains will repose at KM Quinn funeral home 18 coagh road Cookstown Bt80 8RL for wake. Today Monday 5pm-9pm Tomorrow 2pm-9pm Leave funeral home Wednesday at 11.30am for requiem Mass at 12pm in holy trinity church burial afterwards in fort hill cemetery. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

The death has taken place September 22nd 2025 at the Foyle Hospice of Rosemarie Lafferty (née Corrigan) 42 Hawthorn Grove, Strabane and formerly of Greystones, Co. Wicklow. Beloved wife of Daniel, much loved mother of Sheila, Seán and Daniel Jnr., dearly loved grandmother of Tiernan, cherished daughter of the late Josephine and Christoper Corrigan and sister of Kathleen, Josephine, Geraldine and Christopher. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (September 23rd) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (September 24th) at 11.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, grandson, brother, sisters and family circle. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick

Gavin Marie (nee McCarney), Fintona, formerly of 85 Tattyreagh Road Fintona Omagh BT78 1QD died peacefully at home on Friday 19th September 2025. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Treasured mother to Bridget Smith (Des), Siobhan Lodge (Charlie), Deirdre and Patrick (Angela). Devoted Grandmother to her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Cherished sister to the late Fidelma Platt, Donal, Malachy, Aidan and Gerry Pat. Marie will be reposing in her late residence from 3pm until 8.30pm on Monday 22nd September and from 2pm until 8.30pm on Tuesday 23rd September. House strictly private on morning of funeral. Marie will leave her late residence at 11.15 am on Wednesday 24th September for 12noon requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Marie will travel from the Tattyreagh Road, and along the Carnalea Road, Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church for 11.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Our Lady pray for her.

JOHNSTON – 21st September 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Brian, dearly loved husband of Ruth, 51 Killymoon Road, Cookstown. Loving father of Philip (Asti), Gareth, Hannah (Mark) and Erin. Much loved Grandfather of Keelan, Ruby, Kyle and Blayne. Family and friends welcome at the family home from 1pm to 8pm on Monday 22nd and Tuesday the 23rd. Funeral Service in Cookstown Methodist Church on Wednesday 24th at 12.30 p.m. followed by interment in Cottagequinn Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Charis Cancer Care c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by his family and wider family circle. “Safe in God’s Keeping.”

McAleer (nee O’Loughlin) 20th September 2025 Peacefully 7 Berkley Heights, Killyclogher Omagh BT79 7PR and formerly Newmarket on Fergus Co Clare Teresa RIP beloved wife of Lawrence and loving mother of the late Lourda and Neil and caring grandmother of Jack. Teresa will be reposing at her late residence with Wake times Monday 6pm to 9pm and Tuesday 11am to 9pm. House private morning of the funeral. Funeral leaving her late residence on Wednesday 24th September at 9.40am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by Jack, her many nieces, nephews and large family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for her.