Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

CLARKE – 22nd September 2025, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, under the excellent care of the ICU nurses and the Palliative Care Team. Late of Colaghty Road, Lack, and formerly of Dungannon, Co. Tyrone. William James (Jim) – a beloved father, grandfather, and brother. A private funeral will take place in accordance with Jim’s wishes. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

STEWART (nee Harkness) September 21, 2025 (peacefully) at her home, 88 Ballygittle Road, Stewartstown, Doreen, precious and dearly beloved wife of James, much loved and devoted mother of Bert, Wendy, Barbara, Samuel and Ronald, dear mother-in-law of Lynda, Adrian, Alan, Marina and Ros and also a cherished granny and great-granny. House strictly private. Service of Thanksgiving in First Stewartstown Presbyterian Church on Wednesday (September 24) at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Air Ambulance NI payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donation’s A/c) 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her family and the entire family circle. “And God shall be wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying” Rev Ch 21 v 4

BELL, Paul, Peacefully at home with his loving family, Paul, RIP, beloved husband of the late Claire (nee Coyle, Ardboe), much loved father of Martin, Brendan and Michelle, cherished grandfather of Katie-Rose and Aoife-Marie, loving son of the late Jim and Ellie RIP, and dear brother of James, Dennis, John, Patrick, Brian, Caroline and the late Charlie and Evan RIP. Removal from Paul’s late residence, 157, Mountjoy Road, BT71 5DY on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter, sons, grandchildren, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Mullin Eileen, (nee McMoran), Fintona, Co Tyrone, formerly of 56 Ashfield Gardens, Fintona, BT78 2DD died peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 23rd September 2025. Beloved wife of the late Damien. Treasured mother of Francie (Geraldine), Brenda (Adam), Johnny (Stephanie) and Seamus (Ciara). Loving and devoted grandmother to her 15 grandchildren. Cherished sister of Mickey (Caroline), Seamus (Mary), Kieran (Kenda), Johnnie (Tracy), Eugene (Laura), Maggie, Caroline and the late Gerry. Much loved daughter of the late Leo and Patricia. Eileen will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 6.30pm until 10.00pm on Tuesday 23rd September and from 2pm until 9pm on Wednesday 24th September. Eileen will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30am on Thursday 25th September for 11am requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Eileen will travel from the Carnalea Road, along Church Street, Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church at 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

Mullan, Toronto and formerly Omagh 9th August 2025 Elizabeth (Liz). R.I.P. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Nora, loving sister of Jimmy (Pat), Louise, Noirin (Oliver Gormley) and William (Helan). Wonderful friend to many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, god children and her large circle of friends both in Toronto and Ireland. Mass Saturday on the 27th September in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher which can be viewed on Cappagh Parish Webcam with interment of Ashes in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her entire family and friends. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Coyle, Fionnuala, nee Rushe. Died peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital 21st September 2025. Cherished and Loving Wife of Dermot. Mother to Tanya (Eamon), Darren and Padraig. Grandmother to Ella, Shea, Charlotte, Cora, Haliegh, Keegan, Connor and Sophia. Sister to Gloria, Patricia, Sean, Geraldine, Liam, Cathal, Patrick, Eithne and Siobhan. Francis RIP, Roisin RIP, Jimmy RIP. Daughter of the late John and Annie Rushe. RIP Also Dermot’s Brothers and Sisters and wider extended family. Lastly life long friend Marie Bloomer. Her remains will repose at KM Quinn funeral home 18 coagh road Cookstown Bt80 8RL for wake. Today Monday 5pm-9pm Tomorrow 2pm-9pm Leave funeral home Wednesday at 11.30am for requiem Mass at 12pm in holy trinity church burial afterwards in fort hill cemetery. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Gavin, Marie (nee McCarney), Fintona, formerly of 85 Tattyreagh Road Fintona Omagh BT78 1QD died peacefully at home on Friday 19th September 2025. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Treasured mother to Bridget Smith (Des), Siobhan Lodge (Charlie), Deirdre and Patrick (Angela). Devoted Grandmother to her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Cherished sister to the late Fidelma Platt, Donal, Malachy, Aidan and Gerry Pat and sister in law of Harry Platt and Nan McCarney.. Marie will be reposing in her late residence from 3pm until 8.30pm on Monday 22nd September and from 2pm until 8.30pm on Tuesday 23rd September. House strictly private on morning of funeral. Marie will leave her late residence at 11.15 am on Wednesday 24th September for 12noon requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Marie will travel from the Tattyreagh Road, and along the Carnalea Road, Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church for 11.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Our Lady pray for her.