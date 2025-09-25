Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McKeown, 23rd September 2025. Suddenly at his residence, Keith 1 Irish Street, Augher. Loving son of the late Joe and May and dear brother of Gareth, David and Alan. Wake and funeral arrangements later. House Closed. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle.

McLaughlin, Gerry, Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of 4 O’Brien Park, Clanabogan, Omagh, died peacefully on Tuesday 23rd September 2025 Meadowbank Nursing Home, Omagh. Treasured father of Kevin. Dear brother of Mickey, Margaret McCutcheon (Ronnie), Anne Sheridan (Dessie), Willie (Irene), Patsy, Kate Crozier (Joe), Dessie (Claire) and the late Jimmy (Chris) and Christine (Raymond). Much loved son of the late William and Elizabeth. Gerry will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona BT78 2BY from 3pm until 8.30pm on both Thursday 25th and Friday 26th September 2025. Gerry will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 9.15am on Saturday 27th September for 10am requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumragh, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations if desired, to Care for Cancer, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Gerry will travel along the Loughmuck Road, Dunnamona Road, Clanabogan Road, Creevangar Road and the Fireagh Road to arrive at St. Mary’s Church for 9.55am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Michael Donnelly Solihull Birmingham (formerly Ballykeel, Sixmilecross) Son of the late Patrick and Ellen Donnelly. Beloved husband of Anne and dearly loved father of Shane, Mary and Kevin. Deeply regretted by his family, son in law, daughters in law and grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces. Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Pray for Him Funeral arrangements to follow.

KELLY, Veronica Peacefully at home (24 Sunnycrest Gardens, Omagh) Surrounded by her loving family. 23rd September 2025 Veronica R.I.P, beloved wife of Peter, much loved mother of Claire (Declan) and Róisín (Paul), loving grandmother of Sinéad, James, Eoghan and Aoife. Dearest sister of Eileen and the late Fintan, John, Mary and Bernadette. Funeral leaving her family home on Friday 26th September at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed via the Parish webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke Association. House private for close family. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. St. Padre Pio, pray for her.

Daly, Annie Josephine (Josie) nee Conway 39 Keerin Road, Broughderg, BT79 8HU 21st September 2025 died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mother to Mary McBride (Paddy), Peter (Briege), John (Colette), Bridget McNamee (Gerry), Martina McBride (Mark) and Brendan. Precious Granny of Emma, Noel, Catriona, Mary-Louise, Pearse, Rory, Megan, Sinead, Marie, Peter, Ailish, Briege, Claire, Damian, Mark-Peter and Jolene. Great Grandmother to Annie, Conan, Sean, Cadha, and Padraig. Dear sister of Dora (Bradley), Mary Conway. Sister in law Molly, and the late Roseleen (Clarke), Mickey-Joe, Kathleen (Dutty), John-Gerard, Barney and Peter R.I.P. Funeral leaving her late residence on Wednesday 24th September at 11.20am for 12.00 Requiem Mass in Our Lady Of Wayside Church Broughderg. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sister in law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Wake has now commenced until 10pm and tomorrow from 12noon until 10pm. Mass will be streamed on www.devlinmedia.tv

Rosaleen McAleer (nee Quinn). Peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. 1st October 2024. R.I.P. Limehill, Pomeroy and formerly of Kilmenagh, Ardboe. Loving wife of the late Barney. Loving sister of the late Maureen, Raymond, Kathleen, John and Larry R.I.P. Remains reposing at KM Quinn funeral home, 18 Coagh Road, Cookstown, BT80 8RL. Wake from 7pm-10pm Wednesday and 2pm-10pm Thursday. Removal Friday for 12 noon Requiem Mass at The Church of The Assumption, Pomeroy and interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Saint Anthony pray for her. Deeply loved and missed by her sister-in-law Jean, her many nieces and nephews and entire family circle.