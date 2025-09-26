Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

WATTERS (nee Martin) – September 24th, 2025, peacefully at Copperfield Private Nursing Home, Violet beloved wife of the late Alan, 21 Tullybleety Road, Bohard, Aughnacloy, dearly loved mother of Margaret (Jimmy) and Ronald (Siobhan), sorely missed granny of Richard and Diane. Funeral service in Minterburn Presbyterian Church on Saturday 27th September at 2.00 pm followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. House private at her request. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Friday 26th September from 6.00 – 8.00 pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Minterburn Presbyterian Church, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk Will always be remembered with much love by her Family and all the Family Circle. “God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts”

McKeown 23rd September 2025. Suddenly at his residence, Keith 1 Irish Street, Augher. Loving son of the late Joe and May and dear brother of Gareth, (Jacquline), David (Lorraine) and Alan (Catherine). Keith will be reposing in his brother Alan’s home 2A Glenhoy Road, Augher BT77 ODF on Friday 26th September and Saturday 27 September from 12 noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday 28th September from 12 noon and 2 p.m. Keith will leave from his brother Alan’s home 2A Glenhoy Road, Augher BT77 ODF at 2 p.m. on Sunday 28th for service in Glenhoy Presbyterian Church, 53 Glenhoy Road, Augher BT77 ODG, followed by his burial afterward in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Hope 4 U Centre, The Courthouse, 49 Main Street, Clogher BT76 0AA payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY “Casting his line in heaven’s river”

BARNES, Stanley 24th September 2025 (Peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family), beloved husband of the late Myrna, 8 Birch Grove, Lomond Heights, Cookstown, dear father of Ruth and Judith, father-in-law of Bill and John, much loved grandfather of Katie, Emma, Ella and Molly also a dear brother of Winnie, Desmond, Isaac and the late Lexie, Wesley & Sam. Funeral Service in Kildress Parish Church on Saturday at 12.00 noon followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to N. Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) c/o John McGucken Funeral Director, 1 Woodglen Crescent, Cookstown BT80 8EL Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. “The Lord is My Shepherd”

Moffitt September 24, 2025 (suddenly), Rodney, 1B Drum Road, Cookstown, beloved son of Joan Thompson, dearest nephew of Joyce and the late Harold Benson and dear cousin of Linda and Alastair. House strictly private. Wake and funeral arrangements to follow. Loved always, sadly missed.

Petrikova, Aisha (25 Braeside, Dungannon) September 23rd 2025. Suddenly. Beloved daughter of Lubos and the late Janette R.I.P. and loving sister of Jessica, Megan and Lubos Jnr. Funeral on Friday in St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon at 10am. A private cremation will take place afterwards in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co. Cavan. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving father, sisters, brother, Lubos’ partner Paula and her children Bethany, Chloe and Emilie and entire family circle and friends.

Telford (Coalisland) 24th September 2025. Peacefully at home with her family, Kathleen (nee Hurle) RIP, beloved wife of the late Francie RIP, much loved mother of Francie (Junior), Michaela (Wilson) and Shane, dear sister of Oliver, Charlie, Annie, Mena and the late Paddy, Gerard, Francie and Benny and loving daughter of the late Joe and Cassie RIP. Removal on Friday from Kathleen’s late residence 13, Roanbeg Villas BT71 4NY at 9.40am to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sons, sisters, brothers, son-in-law John, nephews, nieces, her darling dog Eva and entire family circle. Please note wake time on Thursday from 10am until 10pm.