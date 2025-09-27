Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Moffitt, September 24, 2025 (suddenly), Rodney, 1B Drum Road, Cookstown, beloved son of Joan Thompson, dearest nephew of Joyce and the late Harold Benson and dear cousin of Linda and Alastair. House strictly private. Everyone welcome in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, 28 September 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in the Funeral Home on Monday, 29 September at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Derryloran Parish Church c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Loved always, sadly missed.

KNIGHT, September 25th 2025 GARY IVAN Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 25 Longhill Road, Dromore. Dearly beloved son of Isobel and the late Ivan. A loving nephew and cousin. House Strictly Private Funeral arrangements to follow Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “You may not be here, but you will live forever in our hearts”

The death has taken place September 25th 2025 at his home of Joe Mc Auley – 7 Patrick Street, Strabane and formerly of Lettermacaward, Co. Donegal. Beloved husband of Breige, much loved father of Joseph, Brian, Vincent, Maeve, Kieran, Rosemary, Jim, Dermot, Margaret, Michael and Judy and brother of Patsy, Nora and the late Mary, Sadie, Anna, Leo, Tony, Michael and Jim. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home, Strabane on Friday (September 26th) from 7p.m. to 8p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Saturday (September 27th) at 7p.m. to the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane. Funeral Mass on Sunday (September 28th) at 2p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. THE HOUSE IS STRICTLY PRIVATE. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick

Scott (Nee Currie) Blackburn and formerly Rossmore Edendork. Maureen (R.I.P.) peacefully at the Royal Blackburn Hospital. 17th September 2025 aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Fred and loving mother of Paul (Lana) and Jacquline (Rob). Cherished Grandma to Ceri, Niall, and much loved sister of Paddy (Phil) and the late Michael. Pre deceased by her parents Patrick and Mary (R.I.P) Beloved sister, auntie, mother in law, Grandmother, and her many devoted friends. Maureen will be reposing at the Mill Hill Chapel of Rest 9 New Wellington Street Blackburn. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Requiem mass on Monday 6th October at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church Blackburn at 1pm prior to interment at Pleasington Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her loving family and circle of friends. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the East Lancashire Hospice C/O Blackburn Funeral Services tel 01254 260005 or Currie Funeral Services LTD tel 07789134798. Our lady of Knock pray for her. May Maureen rest in eternal peace.

Shields Ciaran, 13 Ackinduff Park, Cabragh, Dungannon Co Tyrone, September 24th 2025 at his residence. Dearly beloved son of Sean and the late Marian RIP, dear father of Ethan, Oran and Caitlin, brother of Olivia, Aidan, Colleen and Darragh. Reposing at his late residence from 8pm on Friday until removal on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Ackinduff. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by Bronagh, his sons, daughter, father, brothers, sisters, grandmother, uncles, aunts and entire family circle. Wake commences on Saturday at 12 noon.

Harper, Kathleen Peacefully at home (70C, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE), surrounded by her loving family, 26th September 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Ena, Michael, John, Robbie, Marie, Eugene, Damian, Colm, Jacqueline and Claire, dearest sister of Mary-Ellen and the late Bridie and Michael, cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Bridget. Reposing at the family home, today, Friday 26th September from 2 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Monday 29th September at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Family flowers only please. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

McKeown 23rd September 2025 Suddenly at his residence, Keith 1 Irish Street, Augher. Loving son of the late Joe and May and dear brother of Gareth, (Jacquline), David (Lorraine) and Alan (Catherine). Keith will be reposing in his brother Alan’s home 2A Glenhoy Road, Augher BT77 0DF on Friday 26th September and Saturday 27th September from 12 noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday 28th September from 12 noon and 2 p.m. Keith will leave from his brother Alan’s home 2A Glenhoy Road, Augher BT77 0DF at 2 p.m. on Sunday 28th for service in Glenhoy Presbyterian Church, 53 Glenhoy Road, Augher BT77 0DG, followed by his burial afterward in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Hope 4 U Centre, The Courthouse, 49 Main Street, Clogher BT76 0AA payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY “Casting his line in heaven’s river”