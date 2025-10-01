Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Robinson 30th September 2025. Peacefully at hospital Brian, 4 Killymaddy Knox, Dungannon. Loving husband of Elaine, devoted father of Rebecca, Alice and Elle, father-in-law of Thomas and much loved granda of Ella. Funeral service on Friday 3rd October 2025 at 1 p.m. in Dungannon Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in Cottage Quinn Cemetery, Dungannon. House private. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Brian’s memory to Marie Curie payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle. “A heart of gold, a smiling face, someone special we can’t replace”

McGEE, Charlie 29th September 2025, Charlie R.I.P., 19 Mullybrannon Road, peacefully at Nightingale Nursing Home. Son of the late Daniel and Susan R.I.P. Charlie’s remains will be reposing at Benedict J. Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy, BT71 7HQ, this evening (Tuesday) from 7pm to 9pm, and Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. John’s Church, Moy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews and nieces and entire family circle. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

The death has taken place September 30th 2025 at her home of Jean Mc Ginley (née Murray) 86 Laurel Drive, Strabane and formerly of Evish Road, Strabane. Beloved wife of Brian, much loved mother of Margaret and Sandra, mother-in-law of John and Patrick, dearly loved grandmother of Jordan, Oran, Sarah-Jane and Rachel, cherished daughter of the late Jim and Teresa Murray and sister of Helen, Kathleen, John, Billy and the late Winnie, Anne, Tess and Martha. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (September 30th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (October 2nd) at 12 noon for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 12.30p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Devine, Colm Peacefully, 29th September 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Kay, much loved father of Cathryn (Danny), Rory (Carol) and Brona (Aodhán), loving granda of Holly, Dara, Hannah and Saoirse, dearest brother of the late May, adored uncle of Gerard, Paul, Colm and Karen, cherished son of the late Columba and Kate. Reposing at the family home (52, Ballycolman Road, Strabane BT82 9PJ), tomorrow, Tuesday 30th September from 11 a.m. Funeral from the family home on Thursday 2nd October at 9.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Those attending the wake, please use St. Mary’s Church, Melmount Car Park, for parking. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Family flowers only please. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

Darcy Thomas, (Tom), (London) and formerly Tattyreagh, Co Tyrone, died peacefully in London, on Tuesday 16th September 2025. Treasured father of Damian and Laura. Beloved grandfather of Louis, Oscar and Eliza. Cherished brother of Jim (James), Dominic, Mickey (Michael), Con (Constantine), Johnny (Sean), Brian, Katy (Kathleen), Martin and the late Bridie, Patrick, Hugh and Francis. Much loved son of the late Rose and Hugh. Tom will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 11am until 9pm on Friday 3rd October 2025. Tom will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.15am on Saturday 4th October, for 11am requiem Mass in St Malachy’s Church, Seskinore, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for St Christopher’s Hospice and Venner Road Hall Community Association via the following link: https://tomdarcy.muchloved.com/ For those who wish to show a presence on the Funeral route Tom will travel from the Carnalea Road and along the Tattyreagh Road, Crotty Road, Drumconnelly Road, Old Fort Road, Tattyreagh GAC, and the Letfern Road, to arrive at St. Malachy’s Church at 10.55am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.