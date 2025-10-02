Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Knipe (née Dowzell), September 30th, 2025, (suddenly) at her home, Dyan Road, Dungannon, Ann Caroline (Carole), beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mother of Aaron and Shirley (Raymond), devoted grandmother of Stuart, Lauren and Ellen, great-grandmother of Oliver and Charlotte, cherished sister of Philip, Colin and the late Jackie and a dear sister-in-law. Family and friends are welcome to call at her daughter’s home, 5 Donnellys Hill Road, Benburb, BT71 7NL. Funeral service in St. Patrick’s Church, Clonfeacle, Benburb on Friday at 2.00pm, followed by committal in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for St. Patrick’s Church c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, 44 Moy Road, Armagh BT61 8DL or online at jstoops.co.uk. Lovingly remembered by her son, daughter and all the family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”

CARMICHAEL, (née YOUNG) September 30th 2025 ANNA MARY (ANNIE) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 22 Edenfel Park, Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late David. A devoted mother of Jennifer (David), Lambert (June), Ronnie (Pamela), Diane (Trevor) and Richard (Alison). A much-loved granny of Janine, Leanne, Mark, Joelle, Cathy, David, Amy, Jonathan and Jason. Cherished great-granny of Riley, Finn and Ria. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Annie will be held in Omagh Methodist Church on Friday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Cappagh Parish Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Drumquin Methodist Church Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Forever in our hearts”

The death has taken place September 30th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Thomas Quigg 16 Glenelly View, Plumbridge. Beloved son of Margaret Mullan née Devine and the late Thomas Quigg, much loved brother of Sharon, Judy and the late Rosemary and Colette and brother-in-law of Martin and Arthur. Reposing at his sister and brother-in-law Judy and Arthur ONeills home, 75 Dunnyboe Road, Dunamanagh on Wednesday (October 1st) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving his sisters home on Friday (October 3rd) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Aughabrack at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mum, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via https://www.youtube.com/@donagheadyparish905/streams

FELLOWES, September 26th 2025 BRIAN AUBREY Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 14 Willowmount Park, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth. House Strictly Private Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Brian will be held in Roselawn Crematorium on Thursday at 2:40pm. Prior to this, a short service will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home at 11:00am. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Beautiful Memories”

The death has taken place October 1st 2025 at her home of Nuala Timoney (née Quinn) 45 Laurel Drive, Strabane. Beloved wife of George, much loved mother of Caroline, Louise, Jacqueline, Laura, Pauline, Annette and Alison, mother-in-law of Eddie, Pat, Mike, Sean, Declan and Simon and sister of Patsy (Blake), Nana (Mc Gonigle) and the late Dympna, May (Mc Intyre), Jim and Hugo. Reposing at her daughter Caroline Mc Daids home, 10 Landsdowne Park, Strabane on Wednesday (October 1st) from 3p.m. Funeral leaving her daughters home on Friday (October 3rd) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons-in-law, seventeen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Monaghan (Aughadarragh, Augher) September 29th, 2025 after a short illness, Gerard RIP. Beloved son of the late Eugene and Mary, predeceased by his sister Anne Marie RIP. Loving partner of Patricia, dear brother of Martin, brother-in-law of Gerard Treanor. Reposing at Gerard’s home, 16 Aughadarragh Road, Augher from 10.30am on Wednesday October 1st until removal on Friday to arrive to St Macartan’s Church, Augher for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, brother, brother-in-law, uncle Eamon, nephews Michael (Elisa), Eoin, Aidan, niece Marie and family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for him. A shuttle bus will be available from 5.30pm each day of the wake from Aughadarragh school.

GLASSEY – 29th September 2025, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, Marion, late of Killyneill Court, Dungannon. Dearly loved daughter of the late Thomas and Kathleen. Loving sister of Beda and sister-in-law of the late Robert (Bobby). Dearest partner of George (Courtney). Much loved cousin of Margaret (Reilly) and aunt of Karl, Wayne, and Glenn. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Wednesday 1st October between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Funeral Service in St. Anne’s Church, Dungannon on Thursday 2nd at 1 p.m. followed by interment in Coolhill Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to N.I. Versus Arthritis c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her sister, partner and wider family circle. “God saw her getting weary and cure was not to be, He put His arms around her and whispered, “come to me” ‘.