Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

JORDAN, Frances (neé McKee) 1st October 2025. Peacefully at home and in the loving care of her family, 51 Castlecaulfield Road, Mullygruen, Donaghmore, BT703HF. Beloved wife of John, mother of David and Aisling (Quinn). Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Gerard, grandchildren Sinéad, Síofra, Daithí, Féidhlim, Sadhbh and Ultan and sisters Rosaleen and Angela. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Rose and siblings Anthony, Malachi, Attracta, Geraldine, George and Hal, Banbrook Hill Armagh. Frances will repose at her home from 1pm until 9pm Thursday and from 11am until 9pm on Friday. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore at 10am on Saturday 4th October followed by cremation in Cavan. House family only on Saturday morning please. Please use convent car park from 4pm each evening. Guigh ar a son a Naomh Thérese de Lisieux. Our family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and support shown to Frances by her medical and care teams throughout her illness. Tá sí imithe ar shlí na fírinne anois.

The death has taken place October 1st 2025 at Melmount Manor (in her 102nd year) of Susan Ackerman (née Temple) late of 150 Carlton Drive, Strabane and formerly of Stranorlar. Beloved wife of the late Percy, much loved mother of the late Pat Mc Garrigle, dearly loved grandmother of Linda, Edel and the late Bernie and Eddie. Reposing at her great grandson, Sean Gallaghers home, 18 Carlton Crescent, Strabane on Friday October 3rd from 11a.m. Funeral leaving her great grandsons home on Saturday (October 4th) at 11.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html