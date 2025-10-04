Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

LYNN, (née THOMPSON) October 2nd 2025 BARBARA ANN Suddenly but peacefully at her daughter’s residence 12 Moneygal Road, Castlederg and late of 59 Festival Park, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Noel. A devoted mother of Trevor (Marie), Carol (David) and Wendy (Pat). A much-loved grandmother of Lauren, Lee, Tiberius and Fiona and great-grandmother of James. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Barbara will be held in First Omagh Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Dublin Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Always in our hearts”

Muldoon, Kathleen Peacefully at home (99, Strabane Road, Castlederg BT81 7HZ), surrounded by her loving family, 2nd October 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Cyril, much loved mother of Cyril (Jennifer), Michelle (Ivan), Glenda (Richard) and Karen (Martin), loving granny of Zarah-Jayne, Scott (Chloe), David (Amy), Claire (Gary), Gary, Brian (Jessica), Olivia, Jack (Padraig), Ben (Courtney) and Michael (Katie) and great-granny of Ripp, Arabella and Jude, dearest sister of Michael, her twin Paddy and the late Willie, cherished daughter of the late Michael and Eileen. Reposing at the family home on Friday 3rd October from 11 a.m. Private Service in the family home on Saturday 4th October at 1 p.m. Public burial afterwards in Castlederg Cemetery. Family time please from 10 p.m. until 11 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o any family member. There will be a shuttle bus service in operation, from Kane’s garage on the Strabane Road, to and from the wake house. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

FALLOWS, Reverend Noël A J C 2nd October 2025, peacefully at his home 1 Foyleview Crescent, Ballymagorry. Dearly beloved husband of Ann. Devoted father of Rachel and John. Dear father-in-law of Claire. Loving brother of Dorothy and brother-in-law of Dee and Peter. Service of thanksgiving for Noël’s life on Sunday 5th October at 3pm in Clooney Hall Methodist Church. The Funeral service will also be live-streamed through the Clooney Hall Methodist Church Facebook page. A private burial will have already taken place. House will be open between the hours of 11am and 9pm on Friday and Saturday. Family flowers only, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation, Compton House, 2300 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham B73 7YE or Cancer Research, PO box 1561, Oxford OX4 9GZ All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors Tel No. 028 71311321 Dearly loved and missed by his loving family circle. For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. Philippians 1.21

DILWORTH – 2nd October 2025, peacefully at Somme Nursing Home, Belfast, Wilfred James, late of Derrybuoy, Corr Road, Dungannon. Dearly loved husband of the late Polly, loving father of Rachel, Louise, James, John and Ben, a much-loved father-in-law, grandfather and dearest brother of the late Dorothy. Family and friends welcome at the family home, Derrybuoy on Friday 3rd between 4pm and 7pm. Funeral Service in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Killyman (kindly granted) on Saturday 4th at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. No flowers please. Donations if desired made payable to Holmes of Dungannon c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for St Michael’s Parish Church, Clonoe, Window Refurbishment Program. Will be remembered and loved always by his family and wider family circle. ‘With Christ; which is far better’ Phil 1 v 23