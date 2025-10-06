Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

LECKEY, OCTOBER 4th, 2025 GEORGE JOSEPH Peacefully at Omagh Hospital and late of 30 Queens Parade, Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Iris, devoted father of Dawn (Damian), and Richard (Jodie), cherished granda of Chloe, Mackenzie, Amelia and Kacie. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and Uncle. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home today (Sunday) and Monday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of George will be held in Cappagh Parish Church on Tuesday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care, Omagh Hospital made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Peace Perfect Peace.”

The death has taken place October 5th 2025 at Parkview House of Anna ODoherty (née Gillespie), 1 Westview Terrace, Sion Mills. Beloved wife of the late Charlie, much loved mother of Sharon, Michele, Patrick, Fergal and the late baby Charles, mother-in-law of Frank, Gary and Sandra, dearly loved grandmother of Lisa, Mark, Ryan, Dylan, Jordan, Jack, Oran and Shania, and sister of Maureen and the late Lily and Eamon. Reposing at her home on Sunday (October 5th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (October 7th) at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Theresas Church, Sion Mills at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Melmount. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Parkview House Residents Comfort Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam

McFARLAND- 4TH October 2025, peacefully at Corkhill Care Home surrounded by his loving family, James Robert late of 6 Cunninghams Lane Dungannon. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father of Adrain (Liz), Glenn (the late Michelle), Alison (Shane) and the late Malcolm, a dear grandfather of Victoria, Calvin, Dylan, Cameron, Jack and Malcolm and great-grandfather of Darla. Funeral Service on Tuesday 7th October at 1pm in Dungannon Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in Cottagequinn Cemetery. Family and friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Monday 6th from 5-8pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Dementia NI, c/o Dereck Marshall and Sons Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his family and the family circle. ‘Quietly thought of everyday, sadly missed along life’s way.’

Maguire (Killyclogher, Omagh) 4th October 2025, Frances peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of Tony. Devoted mother to Regina (Chris), Mairead (Hugh), Helen (Peter), Hannah (Gerard) and John (Merrece). Loving sister of Sarah, Anna and the late Mary and Bernadette RIP. Remains reposing at her late residence, 56 St. Julians Road, from 3-8pm tomorrow Sunday 5th and Monday 6th October. Requiem Mass Tuesday 7th October 2025 at 10am in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Knockmoyle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors, 27 Market Street, Omagh. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.