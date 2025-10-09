Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Meneely, 7th October 2025, Suddenly at home, Derek, 9 Drumreany Gardens, Castlecaulfield. Dear partner of Hazel, her children Kathryn, (Jack) and Mark, devoted son of the late Herbie and Jean, brother of Wendy (Craig), Robert, Audrey, (Dennis) and uncle of Megan, (Timmy), Sam, Jamie-Lee, Ross, Justine, (Craig), Jade, (Matthew), Brandon and Danny. Funeral arrangements later. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Derek’s memory payable to Air Ambulance c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered. “Your memory we will always treasure, in our hearts you will stay forever”.

The death has taken place October 7th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Jim Alexander 4 Grove Terrace, Sion Mills. Beloved husband of the late Maureen, much loved father of Ian and the late Malcolm, father-in-law of Donna, dearly loved grandfather of Jake, Isabel and the late Dale, great grandfather of Dale and Jarlath and brother of Wilma and the late Noel, Dougie and Sandy. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home on Wednesday (October 8th) from 7p.m.to 8p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Thursday (October 9th) at 1.15p.m. to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Sion Mills. Service of Thanksgiving on Friday (October 10th) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Urney Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”. THE HOUSE IS STRICTLY PRIVATE Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Church of the Good Shepherd c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

The death has taken place October 8th 2025 at Melmount Manor of Fidelma Hassan (née Doherty) Late of 22 Church Street, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late P.J. Hasson, much loved mother of Damian, Brian, Colm and Aidan, mother-in-law of Dawn, Maura, Donna and Jackie, dearly loved grandmother of J.J., Merryn, Eleanor, Clare, Emmett, Oisín, Ruaidrí, Patrick, Mary, David, Paul, Harvey, Grady and Erin, great grandmother of Saorise and Arthur and sister of the late Declan, Sean, Deirdre, Cahir, Fionnuala, Fintan, Maeve and Afric. Reposing at her son Brian Hassons home, 37 Five Acres, Strabane on Wednesday (October 8th) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving her sons home on Friday (October 10th) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Melmount Manor Residents’` Comfort Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

McBENNETT (née Fullan) R. I. P. October 7th 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Henrietta Anne (Netta), 34 Derrymagowan Road, BT71 6SY. Beloved wife of Paul and dear mother of John, James, Danny, Roisin (Cullen) and the late Kathleen, sister of Margaret Rose and the late Mona, Danny, Frances and Stella. Netta’s remains will be reposing in Benedict J. Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy, BT71 7HQ, tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4pm until 10pm, and Thursday from 4pm until removal to St. John’s Church, Moy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, sister, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and wider family circle. On her soul Sweet Jesus have mercy. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Marie Curie Fund c/o family.