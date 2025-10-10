Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Moore, Paddy. Peacefully, 8th October 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Ann, much loved stepfather of Malachy, Paul, Charlene and Majella, loving step-grandad of 16 step-grandchildren and great step-grandad of 2 great step-grandchildren. Reposing at the family home (10, Meenagorp Road, Plumbridge BT79 8DP), on Thursday 9th October from 6 p.m. Funeral from there on Saturday 11th October at 9 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Strabane. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Family time please from 10 p.m. until 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, stepchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

Meneely 7th October 2025 Suddenly at home, Derek, 9 Drumreany Gardens, Castlecaulfield. Dear partner of Hazel, her children Kathryn, (Jack) and Mark, devoted son of the late Herbie and Jean, brother of Wendy (Craig), Robert, Audrey, (Dennis) and uncle of Megan, (Timmy), Sam, Jamie-Lee, Ross, Justine, (Craig), Jade, (Matthew), Brandon and Danny. Funeral service in St Michael’s Parish Church, Castlecaulfield on Saturday 11th October 2025 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY on Friday 10th October 2025 betweem 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Derek’s memory payable to Air Ambulance c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered. “Your memory we will always treasure, in our hearts you will stay forever”

The death has taken place October 7th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Jim Alexander, 4 Grove Terrace, Sion Mills. Beloved husband of the late Maureen, much loved father of Ian and the late Malcolm, father-in-law of Donna, dearly loved grandfather of Jake, Isabel and the late Dale, great grandfather of Dale and Jarlath and brother of Wilma and the late Noel, Dougie and Sandy. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home on Wednesday (October 8th) from 7p.m.to 8p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Thursday (October 9th) at 1.15p.m. to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Sion Mills (arriving approx. 2p.m.) Service of Thanksgiving on Friday (October 10th) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Urney Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”. THE HOUSE IS STRICTLY PRIVATE Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Church of the Good Shepherd c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.