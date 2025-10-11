Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Conway, Francis Anthony R.I.P. Formerly of 1 Doran Close Bundoran (312 Crockanboy Road, Greencastle Omage, Co. Tyrone.) Passed away peacefully on 10th October 2025. Beloved husband of Eileen, devoted father of Raymond, Michelle, Ruairi, Ryan & Francesca. Cherished grandfather of Amy, Megan, James, Matthew, Ella, Lauren, Emily, Isibéala & Isla. Dear brother of Kathleen, Monica, Sarah, PJ, Rosemary, Bernadette, Geraldine and Pauline. Predeceased by his late parents Frank and Mary-Rose. Francis Anthony’s remains can be viewed at Breslin’s Funeral Home from 12pm-3pm on Saturday 11th October 2025. Leaving from there on 11th October at 3:15pm travelling to his son Ruairi’s home. Francis Anthony’s remains will repose at 352 Crockanboy Road, Omagh BT79 8HD from 7:30pm on Saturday 11th October 2025. Funeral from there on Monday 13th October at 11:20am approx going to St. Patrick’s Church, Greencastle for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time only from 11pm-10am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Padre Pio pray for him.

Conlon Tommy, 21 Mullaghmore Park, Dungannon, County Tyrone BT70 1UL 10 October 2025 peacefully surrounded by his children at his home. Loving husband of Teresa (nee mc Ginn) much loved father of Colin, Susan (Mark) and the late Terry (RIP), grandfather of Clara, Conor, Fiona and Seamus, brother of Louie, Imelda and the late Francie, Sean, Anthony, Lizzie, Kathleen and Josie. Reposing at his residence until removal on Sunday at 1:30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick’s Church Dungannon, internment afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. Wake commencing 7pm Friday, 10th October. Family home private from 10pm each night. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, son-in-law and entire family circle.

Mullins, Patrick Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, 10th October 2025 R.I.P. (late of 5, Crockett Park, Castlederg and formerly of 336, O’Malley Park, Southill, Limerick). Beloved husband of the late Letty, father of Tony, much loved brother of Kathleen, Susan, Annette, John and James, cherished son of the late Patrick and Rita. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home on Saturday 11th October from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral service in the Funeral Home on Sunday 12th October at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in Castlederg Cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle and many good friends. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

Mc Sorley 9th October 2025 Phillip Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Late of 44 Cannon Dale BT78 1JU. Husband of Denise, father of Leanne. Step-Dad to Ciáran and Simone. Son of the Late John and May Gortmore Park. Brother of Rita, Phillis, Angela, Jackline, Kevin and Damien. Predeceased by Seamus, Dessie, Cathal and Moya. Phillip will be reposing at his home today Thursday 9th October from 7pm until 10pm and tomorrow Friday from 12noon until 10pm. Funeral Saturday 11th October in Sacred Heart Church for 10am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Mass can be viewed via the web cam www.drumraghparish.com. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu for Motor Neuron Disease C/O Maguires Funeral Directors 21 Aghnamoyle Road Omagh BT78 5JX. Deeply missed by his wife, children, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. On his Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy.

Rafferty, Patrick (Padraig) R.I.P. October 9th 2025, Dernanaught, Galbally. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Philomena (nee Donaghy) and dear father of Stephen (Caroline), Raymond (Cathy), Gareth (Marie), Joanne (Karl) and loving grandfather of Niamh, Aislinn, James, Enda, Radha, Niall, Fodhla & Tuathliath. Brother of Sean, Frankie, Mairead, Brian and the late Kevin & Malachy R.I.P. Reposing at his home, 5 Dernanaught Road, Galbally BT70 3BT, from Thursday 9th October at 7pm. Please use parking and bus service at TJ McKenna Engineering yard. Funeral from his home on Sunday 12th October at 11:15am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The house will be strictly private on the morning of the funeral please.