Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Lagan, (48 Burn Road, Cookstown, BT80 8DN). Thomas Brendan, tragically October 10th 2025. Beloved son of Naomi and Anthony. Cherished brother of Daniel, James, Tianna, Caden, Elianna, Pedrina, Leo, Mia, Eamonn Óg and Annie. Loving partner of Aoife. Treasured grandson of Brendan and Bridget. Uncle and godfather to Jaxson. St Christopher pray for him. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by his mother, father, brothers, sisters, partner, grandparents, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunties, cousins, work colleagues, friends, neighbours and his wider family circle. Funeral arrangements later.

Gormley 11th October 2025 Martha Veronica (Vera) peaceful in Hillcrest Nursing Home surrounded by family and close friends. Late of 42 Dreenan Road, Deroran, Beragh. Loving wife of the Late Jerry RIP. Devoted mother to Joan and mother in law to Manfred Guenther (Germany). Vera is reposing in Hillcrest Nursing Home today from 6pm until 8pm and Sunday from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Monday 13th in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sorely missed by her daughter, son in law, nieces, nephews, special friend Rob, special and close friend Breige, neighbours and many friends. Our Lady of the Rosary pray for her.

GAVIN (Stewartstown) October 11th 2025, Petesy (Peter) R.I.P. Beloved husband of Paula (nee Corr). Devoted father of Niamh (Redmond) and father-in-law of Shaun. Loving grandfather of Fia and Senan. Brother of Liam, Arthur and the late Rosaleen and Dermot R.I.P. Son of the late Arthur and Rose Gavin R.I.P. Petesy will be reposing at his home 84 Ballygittle Road, Stewartstown, BT71 5JU until removal on Monday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Joseph pray for him. Wake times are Saturday 4pm to 9pm and Sunday 3pm to 9pm. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and the extended Gavin and Corr family circle and friends.

McGee Patrick, Kilclay, Augher, Co Tyrone, October 10th 2025, passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Una McGee RIP, dearly loved father of Miriam, Anne, Pat, Joseph, Paula, Edward, Conor, Ronan and the late Francis RIP. Deeply missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, his late sister Mary (Corrigan) RIP, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the family home, Kilclay, Augher from Saturday 11th October until removal on Monday 13th October at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Macartans Church, Augher. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McAleer (Omagh) 10th October 2025 Malachy died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Colette. Much loved father of Maeve (Maurice Carroll), Darragh (Deirdre Murphy), Cormac (Niamh O’Donoghue) and the late baby Patrick and baby Aengus RIP. Son of the late Charlie and Roseanne RIP. Brother of Mairead, Anne and Michael. Remains reposing at his late residence 12 Arleston Road BT79 7LH from 5pm to 9pm today Saturday 11th October and from 12 noon to 10pm on Sunday 12th October. Requiem Mass Monday 13th October at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on morning of funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Project Children c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors 27 Market Street, Omagh. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers, grandchildren Nell, Àine, Aengus, Aoibhe, Jude, Ria and Ailbhe, extended family and friends.

Conlon Tommy, 21 Mullaghmore Park, Dungannon, County Tyrone BT70 1UL 10 October 2025 peacefully surrounded by his children at his home. Loving husband of Teresa (nee McGinn), much loved father of Colin, Susan (Mark) and the late Terry (RIP), grandfather of Clara, Conor, Fiona and Seamus, brother of Louie, Imelda and the late Francie, Sean, Anthony, Lizzie, Kathleen, Maureen and Josie. Reposing at his residence until removal on Sunday at 1:30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick’s Church Dungannon, interment afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. Wake commencing 7pm Friday, 10th October. Family home private from 10pm each night. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, son-in-law and entire family circle.

HAMILTON-STUBBER, Fiona Patricia 8th October 2025, peacefully, at her home Screeby Road, Fivemiletown. Fiona Patricia, a much-loved wife of the late John, and a beloved mother of James, Richard, Charles and David. Also, a dear sister of the late Anthony Breitmeyer and a very special grandmother and great grandmother. Family homes strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Fiona will take place on Monday 20th October at 2.00pm in St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, followed by a family interment in the adjoining churchyard.