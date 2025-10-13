Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Nugent (68 Cavanoneill Road, Pomeroy, BT702SH). John, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, October 11th 2025 (R.I.P). Loving husband of Vera (nee McHugh). Cherished father of Dennis (Elaine), Liam (Rita), Brenda (Treanor) (Sean) and the late Carmel (Fuller) (R.I.P) (Norman). Devoted grandfather of Aisling, Shauna, Conor, Liam, Ciaran, Claire, Oran, Cormac, Maria, Aimee, Ceála, Darragh. Dear brother of Rose, Maureen (McGorian), Joe, Colm and the late Frank, James and Paddy (R.I.P). Dear son of the late Dennis and Mary (R.I.P). John’s remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday 14th October 2025 at 10:20am going to Church of St. Joseph’s Killeenan for 11:00am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. John’s requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below. https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-josephs-church Deeply loved and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters in-law, sons in-law, sisters, brothers, sisters in-law, brother in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and wider family circle. St Anthony pray for him. PLEASE NOTE: In keeping with Johns wishes the wake is private to extended family and close friends only please.

McILWAINE (Charlemont) 12th October 2025, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, John R.I.P., 3 Garrison Place. Beloved husband of Margaret, dear father of Bronagh, John and Aine, and brother of Margaret (Cardwell), David and the late May (Healy) and Derek. John’s remains will be reposing in Benedict J. Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, BT71 7HQ, tomorrow, Monday 13th October, from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.30am to St. Peter’s Church, Collegeland, for 12noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and entire O’Neill family. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

BOGLE, October 12th 2025 WILLIAM (WILLIE) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of Silverdale Nursing Home, Castlederg. Dearly beloved brother of Ruby, Albert, Leslie and the late Raymond, a much-loved uncle and great uncle. House Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Willie will be held at his brother Leslie’s residence, 3 Derg View, Castlederg on Wednesday at 2:00pm followed by committal in St Bestius graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Bestius’ Church, Bright and Beautiful Restoration Fund, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in God’s Keeping.”

The death has taken place October 12th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of May Brolly (née Murtagh), 38 Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills and formerly of Urney. Beloved wife of Vincent and much loved mother of Cecilia (Jimmy), Martin (Kathleen), Adrian (late Sharon), Sean (Karen), Paul, Sinead (Jason) and Eugene (Catherine). Reposing at her home on Sunday (October 12th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (October 14th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Theresas Church, Sion Mills at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Melmount. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sixteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam