Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

HUNTER, October 13th 2025 JOHN GEORGE (JACK) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 17 Carnkenny Road, Ardstraw. Dearly beloved son of the late Frank and Sarah. Loving partner of Sandra Mutch. A much-loved step-dad, uncle, grandad and brother of the late Cecil. House Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jack will be held in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Ardstraw Presbyterian Church. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “You may not be here, but you will live forever in my heart.”

McDonnell Michael (Mick), Dromore, Co Tyrone, formerly of 339 Tedd Road, Dromore, BT78 3NE. Died peacefully at home on Monday 13th October 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Susie. Treasured father of Catherine Robertson (Kevin) and Anne-Marie. Loving and devoted grandfather of Aidan, Sean and the late Árón. Cherished brother of Hugh-James, Sean, Eugene, Eamon, Brendan and the late Aiden and Patsy. Mick will be reposing at home, house private. Mick will leave his late residence at 10.20am on Wednesday 15th October for 11am requiem Mass in St Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mick will travel from the Tedd Road and along St Dympna’s Road, Church Street, Main Street and the Omagh Road to arrive at St. Davog’s Church for 10.50am. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters in laws, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and, friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Murphy (Mullans, Clogher Co Tyrone) 13th October 2025, peacefully in the Nightingale Nursing Home Dungannon, Tom RIP. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary, predeceased by his sister Anna (Lowe) RIP. Tom’s remains will be reposing in the Muldoon and McKenna Funeral Home, Clogher on Tuesday 14th October from 3pm until removal to arrive to St Macartan’s Church Augher for 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his cousins, neighbours and friends. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

Lagan, (48 Burn Road, Cookstown, BT80 8DN). Thomas Brendan, tragically October 10th 2025. Beloved son of Naomi and Anthony. Cherished brother of Daniel, James, Tianna, Caden, Elianna, Pedrina, Leo, Mia, Eamonn Óg and Annie. Loving partner of Aoife. Treasured grandson of Brendan and Bridget. Precious uncle and godfather to Jaxson. St Christopher pray for him. Thomas’ remains are reposing at his family home for a wake today Monday (October 13th) and Tuesday (October 14th). Funeral from there on Wednesday (October 15th) at 10:10am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 11:00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Thomas’ Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired directly to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by his mother, father, brothers, sisters, partner, grandparents, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunties, cousins, work colleagues, friends, neighbours and his wider family circle.

Rose, Catherine Robinson, 96 Alderwood Road, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone BT75 0JG. Died Sunday 12th October 2025 peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Hugh Pat. Loving mother to Geraldine (Eamon), Patrick and Martin (Mary). May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements later. House private until arrangements have been made.

FOSTER, (née Sproule), October 12th, 2025 KATHLEEN MARGARET MARY HENDERSON Surrounded by her loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital and formerly of 24 Forsters Road, Meaghy, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy, devoted mother of John, Anne and Claire, mother-in-law of Helga, John and Robert. Cherished grandmother of Graham, Alice, Robbie, Katie, Emily, Molly, Robert, Sam and Jill. Great-grandmother of Tommy and Sophie. Much loved twin sister of Andrew and sister of the late Bertie. Everyone is welcome to call at her late residence. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Kathleen will be held in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1.30pm followed by committal in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Ardstraw Presbyterian Church, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, County Tyrone, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Peace Perfect Peace.”