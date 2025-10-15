Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Bradley (184 Crockanboy Road, Omagh BT79 7RT) Francis, October 14th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Betty and devoted father of Alicia (Michael O’Connor). Cherished granda of Luke, Jake, Mia, Fara and Zack. A much loved and cherished brother. Francie’s remains will repose at his late residence on Wednesday October 15th from 6.30pm. Funeral from there on Friday October 17th at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Rouskey for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Chest Heart & Stroke c/o Mc Guigan Funeral Directors 57 Main Street Gortin, Omagh. Family time only please from 11pm-10am and on the morning of the funeral.

MURPHY (nee Forsythe) -13th October 2025, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital in her 91st year, Jean, late of Lislasly Road, Moy, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late Frank, much loved mother of Noel, Harold and David, mother-in-law of Noleen, Janet and Julie, also a doting grandmother, great grandmother and dear sister. Family and friends welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Wednesday 15th between 5pm and 9pm. Funeral Service in St. James Parish Church, Moy on Thursday 16th at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, made payable to N.I. Chest Heart and Stroke c/o D. Cranston, Funeral Director, 13 Main Street, Charlemont, Moy, Co Armagh, BT71 7SF. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. “Safe in the Arms of Jesus.”

Gallagher PJ, Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of 2 Knocksilla Rise, Omagh, BT79 0BY. Died peacefully in Omagh Primary Care Complex on Tuesday 14th October 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Angela. Treasured father of Michael (Terry), Ursula Romeo (Anthony) and Tara Belford (Patrick). Loving and devoted grandfather of James, Ava, Finn and Sophia. Cherished brother of Mary McAloon, Patricia Murphy, Colette McMahon, Bernie Quigley and the late Seamus and Anne McQuaid. PJ will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2BY from 1pm until 9pm on Wednesday 15th October 2025. PJ will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.15am on Thursday 16th October for 11am requiem Mass in St Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by a private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, PJ will travel from the Carnalea Road and along the Dromore Road, Fintona Road, Main Street and the Omagh Road to arrive at St. Davog’s Church for 10.50am. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Omagh Palliative Care Ward c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and, friends. Our Lady pray for him.

YOUNG (nee Murphy) Eileen, October 13th, 2025. Peacefully at Rivervale nursing home Dunamore, formerly of 8 Castleview Court, Omagh BT79 7RD. Dearly devoted mother of Doris (pre decreased), Mina and Noelle (pre deceased), mother-in-law of the late Sammy Rutledge. Cherished grandmother of Eileen Rutledge, Trevor McFarland and Nigel McFarland (pre deceased), great-grandmother of Sam, Emma, Adam, Aaron, Jake and Ryan and great-great-grandmother of Poppy and Arthur. Everyone is welcome to call at Phillip Morris Funeral Directors, 391 Crocknaboy Road, Creggan, Omagh BT79 9AF, Tuesday 5pm to 9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Eileen will be held in Mountfield Parish Church on Wednesday at 3.00pm followed by committal in adjoining Cemetery. Leaving Phillip Morris Funeral Home at 2.15pm approx. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Animal Support Trust. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “safely in the arms of Jesus”.