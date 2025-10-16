Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Parsons 15th October 2025 Kevin Peacefully in South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Husband to Rosemary, Brother to Jacqueline. Kevin will be reposing at his home address 20 Gortmore Drive Omagh on Thursday 16th from 2pm until 8pm and Friday 17th from 2pm until 8pm for family and friends. Funeral Saturday 18th with a private family service at 10am in the family home followed by Cremation in Lakelands crematorium Cavan for 1pm House strictly private at all other times please. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Rosemary, his sister Jacqueline, niece Kirsty, Nephews Luke, Jack and Nathan (Midlands), Brother in law Joe, sister in law Eileen, Nieces, Amanda, Joleen, nephews John and Brendan, Brother in law Terry Niece Sinead nephews Terrance and Michael, friends, neighbours and Entire family circle. “Love your family, work super hard, live your passion.”

Barrow October 11, 2025 (peacefully) at Craigavon Area Hospital, Robert John (known as John), late of Forthglen, Cookstown, beloved husband of the late Yvonne. House strictly private. Funeral service in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home, 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ on Friday, 17 October at 2.30pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. United again.

Kennedy (née Stewart)- October 14th peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home, Edith, formerly of Ballynorthland Park Dungannon, beloved wife of Will predeceased, much loved mother of Louise and husband David, devoted grandmother of Stewart and his wife Claire, Adam and his wife Emma and adoring great grandmother of Amelia, Finn, Oliver and Evelyn. Thanksgiving service on Friday 17th October in Dungannon Presbyterian Church at 2.00 PM. A private committal will precede the service. Family and friends welcome at Louise and David`s home. Donations if desired for Dungannon Presbyterian Church c/o Dereck Marshall and Sons Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “The day thou gavest Lord is ended”

Gallagher PJ, Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of 2 Knocksilla Rise, Omagh, BT79 0BY. Died peacefully in Omagh Primary Care Complex on Tuesday 14th October 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Angela. Treasured father of Michael (Terry), Ursula Romeo (Anthony) and Tara Belford (Patrick). Loving and devoted grandfather of James, Ava, Finn and Sophia. Cherished brother of Mary McAloon, Patricia Murphy, Colette McMahon, Bernie Quigley and the late Seamus and Anne McQuaid. PJ will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2BY from 1pm until 9pm on Wednesday 15th October 2025. PJ will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.00am on Thursday 16th October for 11am requiem Mass in St Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by a private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, PJ will travel from the Carnalea Road, via Cornamuck to arrive at St. Davog’s Church for 10.50am. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Omagh Palliative Care Ward c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and, friends. Our Lady pray for him.

The death has taken place October 14th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Kathleen Mc Cay 58 Station Road, Ballymagorry. Much loved sister of the late Roseleen, Margaret (Cissie), Jim and Eddie. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (October 15th) from 3p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (October 17th) at 10.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Cloughcor at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/cloughcor