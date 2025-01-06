Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

FARMER (nee White) – January 4th, 2025, peacefully at hospital, Norma Annie Georgina, Lisburn and formerly Dyan Road, Caledon. Dearly loved wife of Stanley, much loved mum of Nicola (Gareth) and Garry, devoted nanny of Abbie and Grace, and dear sister of Raymond, Jennifer, Roberta and Henry. Funeral service on Tuesday 7th January in Lambeg Parish Church at 2.00 pm followed by a private committal. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Cancer Research, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her Family and all the Family circle. “With Christ which is far better.”

HUTTON 4th January, 2025 Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, Thomas (Tommy) 169 Coagh Road, Stewartstown. Loving husband of Iris, dear father of Sandra, Ursula, Karen, Avril, Trevor and Lorraine, father-in-law of Paul, Adrian, Paul, Robert and Reuben and much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service in 1st Stewartstown Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 7th January 2025 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. House private. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Thomas’ memory to Stewartstown Health Centre and Chest, Heart and Stroke NI, payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, son, daughters and the entire family circle. “I am the resurrection and the life, the one who believes in me will live, even though they die, and whoever lives by believing in me will never die” (John 11 v 25-26)

THOMAS CRAIG (TOM) Peacefully Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 17 Brocklis Road, Ardstraw. Dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, a cherished uncle and dear brother of Andy, Charlotte and the late Sydney, Ruth, Martha and Robert. Sadly, missed by the entire family circle. Everyone is welcome to call his late home today (Sunday) from 6pm and Monday from 2-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Tom will be held in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) and Every Home Crusade. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Mullin (Portadown and formerly Sixmilecross) January 5th 2025. Frank, 209 Kernan Hill Manor, beloved husband of the late Dympna, dear father to Caroline (Cullen), Damian and Shane, darling grandfather to Naomh, Aoife, Caoimhe, Roddy, Clodagh, Lorcan, Hughie and Milah, great grandfather to Phoebe, father-in-law of Joe, Paula and Mags, son of the late Brigid and Johnny and brother of Kay and the late Peter-John, David, Harry, Josie, Maureen and Pat. R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by the extended Mullin and O’Hanlon family circle and friends. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie C/O Quinn Bros. Funeral Home, 138 Obins Street, Portadown, BT62 1BP (please make cheques payable to Marie Curie) Frank’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on Drumcree Parish online livestream.

O’Brien (née Mc Glinchey) (Fecarry, Mountfield) Annabelle, peacefully January 4th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Patsy R.I.P. and devoted mother of Enda, Collette, Eroll, Geraldine, Louise and Patrick. A cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Dear sister of Jim, Maureen, John, Paddy, Brigid and the late Hughie and Katie R.I.P. Annabelle’s remains will repose at Mc Guigan’s Funeral Home, 57 Main Street Gortin on Tuesday (January 7th) from 12noon until removal at 5.30pm going to Corpus Christi Church Mountfield (arriving at 6pm) to repose overnight. Requiem Mass there on Wednesday January 8th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

The death has taken place January 5th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of John Coyle 18 Ballycolman Road, Strabane and formerly of The Prospect Bar, Orchard Road and Bell Road, Urney. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, much loved father of Majella, Sean, Martin, Catherine, Adele and Cynthia, and brother of Rosaleen, Cecilia and the late May, James, Hughie, Paddy, Denis and Bernard. Reposing at his home on Monday (January 6th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (January 8th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in St Columba’s Cemetery, Doneyloop. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Arnold (née Mc Gillion) (Newtownstewart) Margaret, peacefully at Knockmoyle nursing home January 5th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Charles R.I.P. and mother of Charlene and the late Paul and Shaun R.I.P. loving grandmother of Dean, Aimee, Lucy, Rebecca and Conor. Mother in law of Francess and Valerie. Great grandmother of Sienna Rose and Callum. Beloved daughter of the late Francis and Annie R.I.P. Sister of the late Frank, Pat and Mickey R.I.P. Margaret’s remains are reposing at her late residence, 54 Dublin Street Newtownstewart. Funeral from there on Tuesday January 7th at 10.15am going to St Eugene’s Church Glenock for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Melmount Cemetery Strabane. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

WILSON – 2nd January 2025 (Suddenly) at her home Kilgowney Manor, Caledon. Valerie Joyce, daughter of the late George and Pearl Wilson Main Street Clabby. Much loved sister of Georgina (Stanley) Ruth (Brian) Harold, Anne (Bob) Sammy, and David (Lesley Ann). Family homes open. Friends welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Sunday between 4.00pm -6.00pm. The Funeral Service will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Monday at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Donacavey Parish Churchyard, Fintona. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI. Cheques should be made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Fox, Dunard Carrickmore, 2nd January 2025, Eleanor, RIP unexpectedly. Daughter of Pat and Maureen (Kelly). Sister of Patrick (Mary Teresa), Louise (Nicky), Adrian and the late Michael (RIP). Adoring auntie of Pauric, Malachy and Emma. Remains reposing at her late home 79 Creggan Rd BT79 9BQ, from 6pm this evening (Saturday) until removal at 1.15pm on Monday 6th January to St-Colmcilles Church for 2pm requiem mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing father, mother, brothers, sister, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, niece, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family circle. Our Lady of Knock Pray for her.

SLANE (Granagh, Carrickmore) Patrick (Packie), peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family January 3rd 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Anne. Cherished father of Helena (Mark), Sean Paul (Eimear) and Bronagh (Conor). Devoted and loving Grandfather to Joe, Jarlath, Shea, Dáithí, Eimear, Sadie-Rose, Paídí, James, Mathew and Mollaí Mae and Great grandfather of Ada. Cherished brother of Brendan (Anne), Mary (Peter) and the late Brigid who died in infancy R.I.P. Packie’s remains will repose at his late residence 28 Granagh Lane, Carrickmore, BT79 9DG for a wake on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th from 10am to 10pm. Funeral from there on Monday January 6th at 10.20 am going to St. Colmcille’s Church, Carrickmore for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time only please from 10am to 10pm.

Emerson, 3rd January, 2025, (peacefully) at hospital, William John (Billy), dearly loved husband of Jean, 14 Canary Road, Moy, much loved father of David (Wilma), Shirley (Jonathan), Faye (Stephen), Gareth (Mel), cherished granda of Rebecca, Ria, Rachel, Peter, Jack, Katie, Jenni, Philip, Jai and Charlie, treasured great-granda of Archie and Ruby and a dear brother. Family and friends are welcome to call at his home. Funeral from his home on Wednesday 8th January at 1.30pm to Moy Methodist Church for service at 2.30 pm, followed by committal at St. James Parish Churchyard, Moy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired made payable to Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, 44 Moy Road, Armagh BT61 8DL or online at jstoops.co.uk for L.E.M.O.S. and Moy Methodist Church. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters and all the family circle. “The day Thou, gavest Lord is ended”

Mitchell – 3rd January 2025. Peacefully in Palliative Care Omagh Hospital. Margaret B.E.M. (Nee Campbell) Late of Kevlin Lodge, Omagh. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Haldane Mitchell and loving mother of Suzanne (Dominic Spalding), Angus (Clare) and Fergus (Christine). Much loved Granny of Ruby, Rowan, Imogen and Saul. Dear sister of Denzil, Kenneth and the late David. Family and friends welcome to call at her late residence Saturday 12pm – 4pm and Sunday 12pm – 4pm. Funeral service in First Omagh Presbyterian Church Monday 6th January at 2pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for N.S.P.C.C. payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

ELLIOTT, January 2nd, 2025 DAVID THOMAS Surrounded by his loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 26 Knockgreenan Park, Hospital Road, Omagh. Darling husband of Elaine, adored dad of Gareth and Laura, father-in-law of Sarah and cherished granda of Grace and Finn, a dear brother of Joyce, Allen, Hazel and the late Nancy, Shirley, Vera and Doris, a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Saturday and Sunday between 3-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of David will be held in St Columba’s Parish Church on Monday at 12 Noon followed by private family cremation in Cavan. Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Forever in our Hearts.”

MORGAN (Dungannon) 25th December 2024, peacefully in Nightingale Care Home, Noel. Beloved husband to Susan, loved by his son Rory and his fiancée Andreea. Recently connected with his daughter Suzanne and her children Aaron and Sienna. Not to forget his cherished grand-doggie Lucy. Much loved brother of Kieran and Gabrielle and brother-in-law to Bernie and Ron. Formerly of Dungannon, Australia, London and late of Coalisland. Noel is reposing in Kate McAleer & Co. Funeral Home 17 George’s Street BT70 1BT and all are welcome to come pay their respects on Monday 6th from 5-7pm. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Co. Cavan at 3:30pm. St. Patrick pray for him. Deeply loved and missed by his sorrowing wife, his son and fiancée, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.

Colton, Omagh, 3rd January 2025 Patrick (Pat) R.I.P Springlawn Care Home formerly 9 St Patrick’s Terrace. Beloved son of the late Mary- Anne (Minnie), dear brother of Anna O’ Brien (England), niece Anna and the late William. Will be reposing in Maguires Funeral Home 21 Aghnamoyle Rd BT78 5JX Saturday and Sunday from 3pm- 7pm. Funeral leaving Monday at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his brother, niece and his good friends Michael and Bernie. Padro Pio pray for him.