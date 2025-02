Farr, 30th January 2025, uddenly at hospital, Jimmy, late of Cunningham’s Lane, Dungannon. Dear son of the late James and Ellen, sister of Margaret and the late John and dear uncle. Funeral arrangements later. House closed. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Ballantine – Mary Frances (Fran), wife of the late William George Ballantine and much loved mother of Eric, also dear sister of the late Pearl and Leslie. Funeral arrangements later. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

McCullagh (née Walls) (Moortown) 31st January 2025 Peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, Agnes (Molly) R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy and much-loved mother of Brenda, and the late Paul and Teresa, dear sister of Philomena (Quinn) and the late Kevin, Henry and Brian, cherished grandmother to Paul, Matthew and James. Molly’s remains will be removed from her home to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown at 7.15pm on Saturday 1st February. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday 2nd February at 1pm. Interment afterwards at the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed via Church Webcam (link below). House Private Please. St Anthony pray for her. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter, grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

BLAIR (nee Murray)- 31st January 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, 35 Canary Road, Moy, Dungannon. Adelaide Phyllis, dearly beloved wife of the late Billy, loving mother of Philip (Lyndsey), Stephanie (Wayne), Andrew (Joanne), and the late baby Keith, much-loved grandmother of Jenna, Hollie, Alfie, Toby, Maisie, Daniel, and Lucas, also a dear sister of Eunice, Joyce, Freda and the late Ethel and George. House private. Funeral Service in St James Parish Church, Moy on Sunday 2nd February at 3pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. No flowers please. Donations, if desired made payable to D. Cranston Funeral Director, 13 Main Street, Charlemont, Moy, Co Armagh, BT71 7SF, for Cancer Focus NI. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. “God called your name so softly that only you could hear, and no-one heard the footsteps of the angels drawing near. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home.”

Seamus Mohan, late of 61 Grogey Road, Tattenaheglish, Fivemiletown, BT75 0NS peacefully on 30th January 2025 in South West Acute Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parent Tommy and Mary, wife Marian (nee McGlone) and niece Colleen. Beloved father of Ryan (Louise) and Thomas, adored Granda of Michael and Grace. Brother of Carmel McKenna (Benny), Geraldine Boyle (Jimmy) his nieces and nephew, the entire family circle and all his dear friends. ‘May Seamus’s Gentle Soul, Rest now in Eternal Peace’. Seamus will repose at his home on Saturday 1st February from 2.00pm to 8.00pm. House private to family and close friends at other times please. Removal on Sunday morning at 9.15 am to arrive at St.Joseph’s Church, Coonian for 10.00am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Renal Unit Omagh c/o Paul Mohan, undertaker or any family member. Please note a shuttle bus service will operate from McGirrs Fuel’s yard to the family home.