Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Mc Swiggan (née Cunningham) (Gortin) Margaret Mary (Peggy) peacefully February 2nd 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Pat (and the late Seamus Slevin R.I.P.) Devoted mother of Martin, Michael, Mary, Patrick, Olivia and the late Charlie R.I.P. Dear sister of Sally and the late Kathleen and Packie R.I.P. Peggy’s remains will repose at her late residence, 64 Main Street Gortin BT79 8NH on Monday (February 3rd) from 12 noon. Funeral from there on Wednesday (February 5th) at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church Gortin for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Farr, 30th January, 2025, Suddenly at hospital, Jimmy late of Cunningham’s Lane, Dungannon. Dear son of the late James and Ellen, brother of Margaret and the late John and dear uncle. Funeral service in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore Upper, at 1pm on Tuesday 4th February 2025, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. House closed. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Mulligan (nee Devenney) Omagh 24th January 2025 Mary R.I.P 16 St Julian’s Rd. Loving mother of Paul (Ann), Donna (Dermot), Julie, James and predeceased by John. Proud grandmother to Turlough, Sinead, Siodhna, Sean and Maeve. Dear sister of Margaret and the late Frauline. Now reposing in Maguire’s Funeral Home BT78 5JX Saturday and Sunday from 3 pm-9pm. Funeral leaving Monday at 9.30 am for 10 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher which can be viewed on Cappagh Parish Webcam with interment in adjoining Cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Devlin (Gaffer) (Ardboe) 1st February 2025 Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Mickey R.I.P. Dearly beloved husband of Josie and much-loved father of Cecilia (Dickson), Phelim, Lena (Leonard) and Michael John and dear brother of Bridie (Cummings) and the late Patsy and Mary (Hughes) R.I.P. Funeral from his home 7 Killycanavan Road, BT71 5BP at 1pm to The Church of The Blessed Sacrament Mullinahoe for 1.30pm Requiem Mass on Monday 3rd February. Interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed via the Church Webcam (link below). Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister, sons-in-law Kevin & Shane, daughter-in-law Joanna, Michael John’s partner Gavin, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

STEENSON – 1st February 2025, peacefully at Macmillan Suite Antrim Area Hospital. Muriel, late of Jordanstown and formerly Dungannon, loving wife of the late Samuel and dear mother of Dion, Gary and Malcolm. Service of Thanksgiving in Dungannon Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 4th February at 1.00pm followed by interment in Cottagequinn Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for Macmillan and Presbyterian Churches. Remembered with love by her sons, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Helen, Kim, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the Family Circle. “What a Friend we have in Jesus”.

Ballantine – January 31st, (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital. Mary Frances (Fran), wife of the late William George Ballantine and much loved mother of Eric, and dear sister of the late Pearl and Leslie. Family and friends welcome at Hood and Co Undertakers Funeral Home tonight, Saturday 1st February, from 5.00 to 9.00pm please. Funeral Sunday February 2nd in Ardstraw Parish Church, 2 Main St, Newtownstewart, service at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Droit Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to “Harold McCauley House”, 7 Camowen Terrace, Omagh, BT79 0AX. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

O’NEILL (Ardboe) We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Phelim O’Neill, peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family. May he rest in peace. Late of 10A Kilmascally Road, Ardboe. Dearly beloved partner of Edna, devoted father of Angeline (Stuart), Maria (Ruairi) and Phelma (Aidan), cherished grandfather to Chloe, James, Aimee and Lucy. Phelim’s wake will commence this evening at 7.00pm. Everyone welcome. No parking at dwelling please, parking available in Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa GAA grounds. Removal from his late home at 10.25am for 11.00am Requiem Mass on Monday 3rd February 2025 in The Church of the Blessed Sacrament Ardboe. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust or The Macmillan Unit, both payable via their websites. Loved and will be sadly missed by Edna, his daughters, grandchildren and their partners, Edna’s daughters Eva-Marie, Denise and Bridget (Gavin), Edna’s grandchildren Lee, Stephen and Tiernan, his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, Bernie and her family, and the wider family circle. St. Pio and St. Martin pray for him.