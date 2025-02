Hamill, née McNally (Dungannon) Kathleen Teresa. February 2nd 2025 at Craigavon Area Hospital. Beloved wife of Tommy and dearly loved mother of Susan, Sharon, Thomas, Dessie, Martin and Pat. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Teresa’s remains will be reposing in her home, 11 Springdale, Dungannon, from 2pm on Monday until removal on Wednesday to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Will be sadly missed by her husband, children and partners, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers and sisters and entire family circle.

WRIGHT (nee Turner) – February 1st, 2025, peacefully at Southern Area Hospice, Florence, late of 12 Empire Avenue, Dungannon, beloved daughter of the late James and Eileen, loving mother of Alan and Steven, dear granny of Shauna, Jordan and Thomas James and loving sister of Harold and the late Sidney. Service of thanksgiving in Upper Clonaneese Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 5th February at 2.00pm, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. House closed. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday 4th February from 6 – 8pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Upper Clonaneese Presbyterian Church for New Hall Building Fund, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered by her Family and all the Family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”

Mc Swiggan (née Cunningham) (Gortin) Margaret Mary (Peggy) peacefully February 2nd 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Pat (and the late Seamus Slevin R.I.P.) Devoted mother of Martin, Michael, Mary, Patrick, Olivia and the late Charlie R.I.P. Dear sister of Sally and the late Kathleen and Packie R.I.P. Peggy’s remains will repose at her late residence, 64 Main Street Gortin BT79 8NH on Monday (February 3rd) from 12 noon. Funeral from there on Wednesday (February 5th) at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church Gortin for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Farr, 30th January, 2025, Suddenly at hospital, Jimmy late of Cunningham’s Lane, Dungannon. Dear son of the late James and Ellen, brother of Margaret and the late John and dear uncle. Funeral service in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore Upper, at 1pm on Tuesday 4th February 2025, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. House closed. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”