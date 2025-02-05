Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has taken place February 4th 2025 at Silverdale Care Home of Sean Mc Grane, 27 Glenevish Hill, Strabane (formerly of Modern Man, Strabane). Beloved husband of Sheila, much loved father of Denise, James and Jon, father-in-law of Neil, Edel and Gail, dearly loved grandfather of Emer, Orla, Molly, Eilidh and Annie and brother of Marie. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (February 4th) from 5p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (February 6th) at 11.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Melmount. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimers Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane.

CATHERS (nee Boyd) – 3rd February 2025 (peacefully) at Knockmoyle Lodge Care Home, Omagh, Muriel Frances Evelyn, late of Drumnakilly House, 149 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh, BT79 0JY, dearly loved wife of the late Charlie, loving mother of Drew (Andy), Charles (Charlie), Amanda and Adrian, dear mother-in-law of Richard and Joanne, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service in Clogherny Parish Church on Thursday at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, if desired to Clogherny Parish Church and Knockmoyle Lodge Care Home (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson and Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone most welcome to call at the family home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 pm – 10 pm. Lovingly remembered by the family and the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

McManus John, (Omagh) died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Monday 3rd February 2025. Formerly of 17 Gortview Close, Omagh. Treasured father of Daniel (Helen), Ciara McGonigle (Chris), Maria Knox (Brendan), Sinead and Leigha. Loving and devoted grandfather to his 7 grandchildren. Cherished brother of Geraldine McCrory and the late Laurence. Beloved uncle of Mark and Conor. John will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 5pm until 9pm on Tuesday 4th February 2025 and from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday 5th February 2025. John will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 9.00am on Thursday 6th February for 10am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, followed by his burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eskra. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Chest Heart & Stroke c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route John will travel from the Carnalea Road to arrive at St Mary’s Church at 9.50am. Alternatively, the funeral mass may be viewed via the St Mary’s Parish webcam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, sister, nephews, Carol and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Moore 3rd February 2025. Peacefully at his residence Desmond William (Dessie), 108 Pomeroy Road, Dungannon. Loving husband of Dorothy, devoted father of Sam, Randal and Alex, father-in-law of Lorna and Sarah, much loved grandfather of Michael, Amelia, Joshua, brother of the late Sam and brother-in-law of Greta. Funeral service in Castlecaulfield Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 5th February 2025 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors on Tuesday 4th February 2025 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Desmond’s memory payable to Castlecaulfield Presbyterian Church C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

Hamill, née McNally (Dungannon) Kathleen Teresa. February 2nd 2025 at Craigavon Area Hospital. Beloved wife of Tommy and dearly loved mother of Susan, Sharon, Thomas, Dessie, Martin and Pat. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Teresa’s remains will be reposing in her home, 11 Springdale, Dungannon, from 2pm on Monday until removal on Wednesday to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Will be sadly missed by her husband, children and partners, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers and sisters and entire family circle.

WRIGHT (nee Turner) – February 1st, 2025, peacefully at Southern Area Hospice, Florence, late of 12 Empire Avenue, Dungannon, beloved daughter of the late James and Eileen, loving mother of Alan and Steven, dear granny of Shauna, Jordan and Thomas James and loving sister of Harold and the late Sidney. Service of thanksgiving in Upper Clonaneese Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 5th February at 2.00pm, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. House closed. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday 4th February from 6 – 8pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Upper Clonaneese Presbyterian Church for New Hall Building Fund, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered by her Family and all the Family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”

Mc Swiggan (née Cunningham) (Gortin) Margaret Mary (Peggy) peacefully February 2nd 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Pat (and the late Seamus Slevin R.I.P.) Devoted mother of Martin, Michael, Mary, Patrick, Olivia and the late Charlie R.I.P. Dear sister of Sally and the late Kathleen and Packie R.I.P. Peggy’s remains will repose at her late residence, 64 Main Street Gortin BT79 8NH on Monday (February 3rd) from 12 noon. Funeral from there on Wednesday (February 5th) at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church Gortin for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.