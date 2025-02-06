Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Devlin (Moortown) 5th February 2025 Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Martina R.I.P. Dearly beloved daughter of Sarah and the late Felix and much-loved sister of Barry (Ann Marie), Eilish and Patrick (Hilary). Funeral from her home 196 Battery Road, BT80 0HY, to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday 7th February. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed via Church Webcam (link below). St Padre Pio pray for her. Martina’s Wake will commence on Wednesday at 4pm to 9pm and on Thursday from 12noon to 9pm. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing mother, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, much-loved nephew Matthew, Emma, Jane and Baby Maeve, Godmother Elaine, Goddaughter Anna, aunts Rose and Cassie and wider family circle.

The death has taken place February 4th 2025 at Silverdale Care Home of Sean McGrane, 27 Glenevish Hill, Strabane (formerly of Modern Man, Strabane). Beloved husband of Sheila, much loved father of Denise, James and Jon, father-in-law of Neil, Edel and Gail, dearly loved grandfather of Emer, Orla, Molly, Eilidh and Annie and brother of Marie. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (February 4th) from 5p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (February 6th) at 11.25am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Melmount. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimers Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane.

CATHERS (nee Boyd) – 3rd February 2025 (peacefully) at Knockmoyle Lodge Care Home, Omagh, Muriel Frances Evelyn, late of Drumnakilly House, 149 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh, BT79 0JY, dearly loved wife of the late Charlie, loving mother of Drew (Andy), Charles (Charlie), Amanda and Adrian, dear mother-in-law of Richard and Joanne, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service in Clogherny Parish Church on Thursday at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, if desired to Clogherny Parish Church and Knockmoyle Lodge Care Home (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson and Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone most welcome to call at the family home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 pm – 10 pm. Lovingly remembered by the family and the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

McManus John, (Omagh) died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Monday 3rd February 2025. Formerly of 17 Gortview Close, Omagh. Treasured father of Daniel (Helen), Ciara McGonigle (Chris), Maria Knox (Brendan), Sinead and Leigha. Loving and devoted grandfather to his 7 grandchildren. Cherished brother of Geraldine McCrory and the late Laurence. Beloved uncle of Mark and Conor. John will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 5pm until 9pm on Tuesday 4th February 2025 and from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday 5th February 2025. John will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 9.00am on Thursday 6th February for 10am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, followed by his burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eskra. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Chest Heart & Stroke c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route John will travel from the Carnalea Road to arrive at St Mary’s Church at 9.50am. Alternatively, the funeral mass may be viewed via the St Mary’s Parish webcam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, sister, nephews, Carol and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.