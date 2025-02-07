Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Fee (37 Dunlea Vale, Dungannon) February 5th 2025. Thomas William (Liam) beloved husband of the late Anne, son of the late John and Kathleen, dearly loved father of Ann-Marie (Eugene), John, Jane, Liam (Karen), Wayne, Caroline and Jeanette, dear grandfather of Micheal, Tiernan, Nichole, Ella, Mia, Cara, great grandfather of Summer and Jack and loving brother of Noel, Maura, Pauline, Eileen, Martina and the late Frank, Tony, Jackie and Delores R.I.P. Liam’s remains will be reposing in his home until removal to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork on Saturday for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

O’Neill (nee Moore) Una R.I.P. February 5th 2025 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of Vincent and dear mother of Karen (Seamus), Eugene (Eilish), Raymond, Eric (Nuala) and Eamir (Kevin). Her loving grandchildren Sammy-Jo, Jay-Lee, Kar-Leise, Kay-Shanelle, Laura, Christopher, Aiveen, Erin, Leona and Cole. Wake commencing this evening at 6.00pm. Funeral leaving her late residence 159 Sperrin Road, Cranagh BT79 8LT on Saturday 8th Feb at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St.Patrick’s Church Cranagh. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Joseph Hegarty (Slavin, Drumquin) on 6th February 2025 peacefully in the tender care of his family. Loving husband of Mary and devoted father of Gerard, Martin, Mary, Sinead and Cecilia. Beloved father-in-law of Paddy, Mark, Chanika and Mark. Cherished grandfather of Liam, Michael, Aidan, Kayla, Evelyn, Padraig, Hannah, Joe, Emilia, Cara, Jayden and Jessie. Gentle brother of Mary & Pat. Predeceased by siblings W-John, Kathleen, Michael and Jamie. Wake and Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family and wider circle.

RUSSELL – 5th February 2025, (peacefully), Samuel Thomas (Sammy), late of Bush Road, Dungannon. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Dearest brother of Mervyn and Lylia, and stepfather of Teddy. House closed. Family and friends welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Thursday 6th between 6pm and 8pm. Funeral Service in Dungannon Presbyterian Church on Friday 7th at 12:30pm, followed by a private interment. No flowers, cards or letters please. Donation if desired payable to Air Ambulance NI, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by the wider family circle. ‘Peace perfect Peace’

Millar (Eglish) February 5th 2025. Peacefully at Ashbrooke Care Home. Gerard Alex beloved husband of Patricia (née Mitchell), much loved father of Shane, Sandra (Eugene), Ciara (Alex), Tina (Emmett) and Declan (Paula), loving grandad of Aoífe, Céilah, Devrim, Dáithí, Ada, Seán, James, Clodagh and Éabha and dear brother of Patrick and the late Sean and Molly R.I.P. Alex’s remains will be reposing in his home, 24 Stiloga Road, until removal on Friday for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Eglish. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Wake from 12pm to 10pm on Thursday and family only on the morning of the funeral please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, children, grandchildren, brother and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations to, if so desired, to Parkinson’s UK c/o P. Quinn & Son, 68 Scotch Street, Dungannon BT70 1BJ.

Devlin (Moortown) 5th February 2025 Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Martina R.I.P. Dearly beloved daughter of Sarah and the late Felix and much-loved sister of Barry (Ann Marie), Eilish and Patrick (Hilary). Funeral from her home 196 Battery Road, BT80 0HY, to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday 7th February. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed via Church Webcam (link below). St Padre Pio pray for her. Martina’s Wake will commence on Wednesday at 4pm to 9pm and on Thursday from 12noon to 9pm. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing mother, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, much-loved nephew Matthew, Emma, Jane and Baby Maeve, Godmother Elaine, Goddaughter Anna, aunts Rose and Cassie and wider family circle.