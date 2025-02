Mc Ginty (Coalisland) 7th February 2025 At home, Pamela, RIP, loving mother of Ryan, Niall and Gary, cherished grandmother to Éabha, Enná, Caiden and Luke, dear mother-in-law to Julie, Janine and Tracey, beloved daughter of the late Peter and Minnie RIP, and much loved sister of Michael, Moira, Anne, Peter, Jean and John. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Those we love don’t go away They walk beside us every day Unseen, unheard, but always near Still loved, still missed and very dear.

Mc Connell (née Daly) (Gortin) Angela, peacefully surrounded by her loving family February 7th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Padraig and devoted mother of Mark (Anita), Cahir (Sharon), Turlough, Edel (Eddie) and Emer. Dear sister of Vincent and Kieran and daughter of the late Minnie and John R.I.P. Angela’s remains will repose at her late residence 19 Lenamore Road BT79 8QA on Saturday February 8th from 12 Noon. Funeral from there on Monday February 10th at 11.20am going to St Mary’s Church Rouskey for 12 Noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, brothers and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Cuan Mhuire c/o Mc Guigan Funeral Directors 57 Main Street Gortin, Omagh. Family time only please from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. PLEASE NOTE: ANYONE ATTENDING THE WAKE AFTER 5PM ARE ASKED TO PARK AT GORTIN PARISH HALL WHERE A SHUTTLE BUS WILL BE IN OPERATION TO THE WAKEHOUSE.

The death has taken place of Larry Strain, 15 Gortmore Gardens, Omagh. 6th February 25 RIP Loving husband of the late Mary (RIP) and much loved father of Laurence, Anne Marie (McGinn) and Natalie (Whelehan), Grandad of Ronan, Aine, Cormac, Emer, Aoibh, Seana, Matthew and Mae. Father in law of Geraldine, Barry and Shane, brother of Patsy, predeceased by his brother Eddie and sisters, May, Joan, Eileen, Peggy, Evelyn, Geraldine and Kathleen. Larrys’ remains will repose at his late residence from 7:30pm on Friday 7th Feb, funeral from there on Sunday morning with 11am requiem Mass in St.Patricks Church Langfield, Drumquin, burial afterwards in St. Marys Cemetery Drumragh. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren and entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Joseph Hegarty (Slavin, Drumquin) on 6th February 2025 peacefully in the tender care of his family. Loving husband of Mary and devoted father of Gerard, Martin, Mary, Sinead and Cecilia. Beloved father-in-law of Paddy, Mark, Chanika and Mark. Cherished grandfather of Liam, Michael, Aidan, Kayla, Evelyn, Padraig, Hannah, Joe, Emilia, Cara, Jayden and Jessie. Gentle brother of Mary & Pat. Predeceased by siblings W-John, Kathleen, Michael and Jamie. Joe’s remains will repose at his late residence, Braden Road, Drumquin from 12 noon on Saturday 8th February, leaving there at 10:30am on Monday morning for 11am requiem Mass in St. Patricks Church Langfield, Drumquin, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family and wider circle.