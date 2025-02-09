Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Anne Quinn (nee Conroy) formerly Beragh, Killeeshil, Dalriada Park Dungannon. Loving mother of Carol (Chris Nugent), Lorraine (Martin Kelly), Edel (Shane Carty), Helen (Ian McWilliam). Predeceased by her baby daughter Marie. Dear grandmother to Alanna, Tiarnan, Ryan, Ciara, Michael, Darragh, Clare, Callum, Sean, Clara and Freya. Sister of Eileen, John, Hughie and Olive. Predeceased by her twin brother Pat, sisters Kathleen, Bernie and Josie. Reposing at her daughter Edel and son in law’s house at 71 Cabragh Road Dungannon Co Tyrone BT70 3AH until removal on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Ackinduff. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Wake times from 3pm to 10pm on Sunday and Monday.

McAlinney, Sheila nee McGuinness, (Seskinore, Co Tyrone) died peacefully on 8th February 2025 in the South-West Acute Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, formerly of 94 Carnalea Road, Seskinore, BT78 2PU. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Treasured mother of Seamus (Marie), Pauline, Anne Gooding (Mark) and the late John. Loving and devoted grandmother of Claire and Bronagh. Cherished sister of James and the late Dan, Agnes, Patsy, John, Thomas, Oliver and Margaret. Sister in law of Mary. Daughter of the late Sean and Annie. Sheila will be reposing in her son Seamus’s residence (92 Carnalea Road, Seskinore, BT78 2PU) from 2pm until 9pm on Sunday 9th February and from 2pm until 9pm on Monday 10th February. Sheila will leave Seamus’s residence at 10.20am on Tuesday 11th February for 11am requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church Fintona followed by her burial afterwards in St. Malachy’s Cemetery, Seskinore. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Sheila will travel from the Carnalea Road, and along Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and Lisdergan Road to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church Fintona at 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, daughter in law, son in law, granddaughters, brother, sister in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

O’Neill (Coalisland) 07th February 2025. At home, Pamela, RIP, loving mother of Ryan, Niall and Gary, cherished grandmother to Éabha, Enná, Caiden and Luke, dear mother-in-law to Julie, Janine and Tracey, beloved daughter of the late Peter and Minnie RIP and much loved sister of Michael, Moira, Anne, Peter, Jean and John. Removal on Tuesday morning from Pamela’s late residence, 25, Gortview Park, Gortgonis BT71 4UE to arrive at St. Mary and Joseph’s church, Brackaville Road for Funeral Mass at 10am. Afterwards, Pamela will be taken to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation service at 2 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and family circle and friends. Pamela will be reposing in her late residence on Sunday afternoon, from approximately 3 pm. All are welcome to attend the wake.

The death has occurred peacefully on Saturday 8th February 2025 of Sean McConnell, dearly beloved son of the late Bernard and Margaret McConnell (Ballymacan, Clogher) and dear brother of Noel, Marion (Tierney), Bernie (Mellon), Gerard, Brian, Stephen and Kevin. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, Uncle Hughie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has taken place February 7th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Josephine Harkin (née Leonard) 301 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Dermot, much loved mother of Connie, Marian, Ann, Christine, Desmond, Andrew, Jacqueline, Brenda and the late John and Marc, much loved grandmother of the late Aaron and sister of the late Maud. Reposing at her home on Saturday (February 8th) from 6.30p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (February 10th) at 9.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Koram Centre c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html.

SMYTH, February 8th, 2025 VIOLET ELIZABETH Peacefully at Knockmoyle Nursing Home, and late of Sixmilecross. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Christopher and the late Elizabeth, a dear sister of Beryl (Harold) and a much loved aunt of Pamela and Philip. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Violet will be held in Termonmaguirke Parish Church, Carrickmore on Monday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Termonmaguirke Parish Church, Carrickmore. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Forever in our Hearts”