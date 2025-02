COOKE – 9th February 2025, peacefully at hospital, Roy, dearly loved husband of Penny, 19 Derryardry Lane, Derryhubbert, Dungannon. Loving father of Mark, Dierdre and Gary, father-in-law of Andrea and Brett, much loved grandfather of Scott, Charlotte, Faith, Lily-Anne, Sophie, Alana, Charlie and Ollie, also a dear brother of Juliea, and the late Robbie, Hubert, Bertie, and June. Family and friends welcome at the family home from 12pm to 8pm each day. Funeral Service in Moy Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 12th at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired made payable to Marie Curie, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be remembered with love by his family and wider family circle. ‘Absent from the body, present with the Lord’ 2 Corinthians Ch 5 v 8.

SIMONS – 9th February 2025, peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, Jacqueline (Jackie), late of Elm Terrace, Bush Dungannon. Dearly loved daughter of the late Billy and Doris. Loving sister of Glenn and sister-in-law of Sharon (Canary, Moy), cherished aunt of Dale, Andrew, and Rachel, and dear niece of Bertie, Marion and Ann. House and funeral strictly private. Family and friends welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Monday 10th between 6pm and 8pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for Newry Hospice. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. ‘Silent thoughts of times together hold memories that will last forever’

Wilson (née Greve) February 9, 2025 (peacefully) at a Private Nursing Home, in her 96th year, Gisela Margit, late of Killymoon Road, Cookstown, dearly beloved wife of the late Albert (Alfie), devoted mum to Charlie (Ruth), Frankie (Briege), Stephen, Debbie (Ian) and the late Andrew and a loving granny and great-granny. Everyone welcome in R Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, 11 February 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Derryloran Parish Church on Wednesday, 12 February at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia U.K. Northern Ireland c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

McMullan – February 9th 2025, (peacefully) at his home, 64 Deerpark Rd, Newtownstewart. William Charles (Charlie), dear husband of Valerie and loving father of Dawn, Cheryl and Richard (Janice). Also a devoted grandfather of Zara (Ashley), Glenn, Katie, Charlie and Finn, and son of the late Charles and Evelyn McMullan. Also fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters. Funeral Tuesday February 11th in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, service at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery. House strictly private, family only please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to “Marie Curie Cancer Care” c/o Hood & Co Undertakers, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone BT78 4AD. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.