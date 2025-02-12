Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McCaffrey (22 Burnbank Cookstown, BT80 8DX) Sean, suddenly but peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, February 11th 2025 (R.I.P). Beloved husband of Moyra (nee McGinty). Devoted father of Paula and John, also father in-law of Caroline. Precious grandfather of Jamie. Dear brother of Josie (Donnelly), Margaret (Hughes), Mona (Cooke) also the late Pat, Jim (R.I.P) and baby Brian who died in infancy. Sean’s remains will repose at his late residence today Tuesday (February 11th) from 8:00pm and on Wednesday (February 12th) from 11:00am – 3:00pm and 5:00pm – 9:00pm. Funeral from there on Thursday (February 13th) at 11:30am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary and St. Joseph’s, Brackaville, Coalisland. Our Lady Pray for him. Sean’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, daughter in-law, grandson, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle.

Sharkey, née McGrath (2 Willow Gardens, Dungannon) February 11th 2025. Monica beloved mother of Declan, Danielle (Gerard), Colm (Saoirse) and Brigidine (Killian), dear grandmother of Aóibhe-Grace, Fiadh, Caoimhín and Fionn, daughter of the late Leo and Brigid McGrath and loving sister of Marie, Bernie, Patricia, Terrance Patrick, Bertha, Teresa, Marina, Hugh and the late Josephine and Michael R.I.P. Monica’s remains will be reposing in her home until removal on Thursday to The Church of the Holy Family, Plater’s Hill Coalisland for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in SS Mary and Joseph’s Cemetery, Brackaville Road. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

Young, Martin Peter (Formerly of Drumcoo Green, Dungannon) February 11th 2025. Father of the late James R.I.P., son of the late Jimmy and Sally R.I.P. and loving brother of Maria (Franco), Sheila (Thomas) and Jude (Maggie). Martin’s remains will be reposing in Quinn Bros Funeral Home, Portadown from 3.30pm to 5.15pm on Wednesday, removal following this to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am and burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his loving brother, sisters, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Orr, 10th February 2025, peacefully, at her home. Margaret “June”, late of 59 Kildrum Road, Dromore, Co Tyrone. A beloved wife of the late Robert and a much loved partner of Keith. A devoted mother of Grant (Kelly), Jonathan and Rachel (Mark), a very special friend of Shelley and a cherished grandmother of Mollie and James. Also a dear sister of Myrtle and the late Maude, Eileen, Lorna, Caroline, Walter and Audrey. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of June will take place on Thursday at 12.00noon in Trillick Parish Church, followed by a private family interment. Donations in memory of June are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. June will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her loving family and her loyal dog Max. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

The death has taken place February 10th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of John Quigley 48 Urney Road, Strabane. Beloved husband of the late Carmel, much loved father of Mia, Jenny and Rachel, dearly loved grandfather of Sophie, Dáire, Farrah and Dylan and brother of Winnie, Celia, Vincent and Maria. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (February 11th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (February 13th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in St Columba’s Cemetery, Doneyloop. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, brother, sisters, grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

The death has occurred of Mary Garrity (née Rooney) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 9th February 2025 R.I.P. (late of 163, Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge, Strabane and formerly of Kilmainhamwood, Kells, Co. Meath). Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Linda (Raymond), Geraldine (Stephen), Barbara (Gerry) and the late Sean, loving granny of Justin, Sinead (Lee), Lisa (Rob), Dionne (Paul), Shannon (Ryan), Joshua, Oisín (Ellen), Jordan and Anna-Maria and great-granny of Sean, Finlay, Isiah, Jay, James and Ollie, dearest sister of Nancy and the late Seamus, Brendan and Michael. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE, today, Monday 10th February from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tomorrow, Tuesday 11th February from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday 12th February at 10 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg (via Mary’s home at Fyfin Road). Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

Wilson, 10th February 2025, peacefully, at Laganvale Care Home, Moira. Dr John Alexander Wilson, late of Laganvale Care Home and formerly of Dundrum and Fivemiletown. A much loved husband of the late Florence, and a devoted father of Morag (the late Chris) and Tara (Jeff). Also a cherished grandfather of Laura, Lucy, James, Sophie and Ollie, and a dear brother of the late Betty, Patsy, Kay and George. Family homes private please. Funeral arrangements to follow soon. John will be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving daughters and all the family circle. “Till we meet again.”

Moore, Maureen, Omagh, 10th February 2025 Nee Simmonds Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Hillcrest Cate Facility. Daughter of the Late Ron and Olive R.I.P. loving wife of Barney. Caring mother of Patricia, Shauna, Brian (Tracy), Paul, Mark and Kellie-Louise. Devoted Granny to Erin, Emile, Mason, Charlie and Jack. Sister of Eric, David, Kevin, Geralyn and the Late Martin R.I.P. Funeral arrangements Later. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.