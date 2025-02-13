Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

JACKSON – February 11th, 2025, peacefully at hospital, Margaret, devoted daughter of the late James and Rita Jackson, Dungannon, loving sister of the late Alan, sister-in-law of the late Ann and much-loved aunt of Andrew, Jayne, Niall, Emma, Catherine and Jonny. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. Funeral arrangements later. Lovingly remembered by her Nephews, Nieces and their Families. “In thy presence is fulness of joy.”

Moore, Omagh, 10th February 2025 Nee Simmonds Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Hillcrest Care Facility. Daughter of the Late Ron and Olive R.I.P. loving wife of Barney. Caring mother of Patricia, Shauna, Brian (Tracy), Paul, Mark and Kellie-Louise. Devoted Granny to Erin, Emile, Mason, Charlie and Jack. Sister of Eric, David, Kevin, Geralyn and the Late Martin R.I.P. Now reposing at her daughters home 19 Deverney Park, Omagh BT79 0ES wake from 10am today until 10pm. Family time on morning of funeral please. Funeral service tomorrow Thursday at Greenhill cemetery time to be confirmed. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

Cullen, James “Seamie” (57 Altmore Drive Dungannon). February 11th 2025. Beloved Husband of the late Jenny RIP. Dearly loved Father of Pauline (Austin) Christopher (Jackie) Brendan (Renee) Teresa and the late Kieran RIP. Loving Brother of Maureen, Pauline and Eilleen and the late Marcella, Pat and John RIP. Seamie’s remains will be reposing in his home from Wednesday afternoon until removal on Friday to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. On His Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy. Deeply regretted by his loving Daughters, Sons, daughter in laws and son in law, Grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

Cambalik (24b Campsie Road, Omagh formerly Slovakia) 9th February 2025 Stanislav (Stan). Remains reposing at O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Home 59 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh BT79 0JP today Wednesday 12th February from 2-5pm. Removal tomorrow Thursday 13th February 2025 at 9:15am for 11am cremation service at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son Aaron, sister, niece, extended family in Slovakia and friends.

SHORTT, February 9th, 2025 FREDERICK (FRED) Peacefully at Ulster Hospital, Dundonald, late of 3 Carolhill Park, Bangor and formally of Augher Point Road, Gorticlare. Dearly beloved husband of the late Yvonne, devoted father of Nial (Rosie), Glenda (Gervase) and Julie (Aharon), cherished grandad, a dear brother and brother-in-law. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home, today (Monday) and Tuesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Fred will be held in First Omagh Presbyterian Church, on Wednesday at 2.00pm followed by committal in Seskinore Presbyterian Church graveyard. The Service can be viewed on this link: https://www.youtube.com/live/fMhzSqPktx4 Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie and Cancer Research Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “This day will be remembered and quietly kept, no words are needed, we shall never forget. Our love for you will never go away, you walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so missed, so loved, so very dear”.

Averill, Jack, 44 Kitchener Road, Selly Park, Birmingham and formerly Castlecaulfield and Castledawson. January 13th peacefully in Glenfield House Nursing Home, Wythall, Birmingham. Dearly beloved husband of the late Mary Quinn, (Quinn’s Corner) and much loved father of Brian and Marion, father-in-law of Becky and Nick and adored grandfather of Louise, Eleanor, Peter and Joseph. Funeral service on Friday 14th February at 1pm in Waseley Hills Crematorium, Rubery, Birmingham. Very deeply regretted by his son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

REID (Macauley) 10th February 2025 (suddenly in New York) Sarah Elizabeth, dearly loved wife of Darren and devoted mother of Alexander and Harry, cherished daughter of William and Madeleine and dearest sister of Irvine (20 Seafin Lane, Ballyroney, Banbridge BT32 5ET) and daughter in law of Harold and Olive, sister in law Judith and Charline (Eglish, Dungannon). Everyone welcome at the Macauley family home. 20 Seafin Lane, Ballyroney, Banbridge BT32 5ET. Arrangements later (Enquiries J.G. Bullick Funeral Directors). Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all the family circles. Forever with the Lord 1 Thess. 4v 17.