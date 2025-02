KELLY (Loughmacrory) Malachy, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, February 12th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Christine. Cherished father of Catherine, Sabrina (Raymie), Niall (Sheena), Noel, Christopher (Ruth), and Kaleena. Devoted and loving Grandfather to Owen, Caleb, Niamh, Oisín, Eabha-Rose, Jordan and Ruairí. Cherished brother of Una (Mullan), Kieran, Siobhan (Small) and Carmel (Harte). Dearly beloved son of the late Cornelius and RoseAnne R.I.P. Brother-in-law to Bernadette McKeever and the late Sean Cassidy and Mary Shields R.I.P. Malachy’s remains will repose at his late residence 21 Loughmacrory Park, BT79 9LQ for a wake on Thursday 13th from 3pm to 10pm and on Friday 14th from 11am to 10pm. Funeral from there on Saturday February 15th at 10.30 am going to St. Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son’s, daughter’s-in-law, son’s-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister’s, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. St. Padre Pio pray for him. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke and Marie Curie c/o John Donaghy Funeral Directors. Family time only please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Gault (née Taylor) called home February 12, 2025 (peacefully) at her residence, surrounded by all her family, Anne Jane (Nan), 20 Crossglebe, Sandholes, Cookstown, beloved wife of the late Robert John, devoted mother of Willard (Ann), Melvin (Sandra), Ivor (Doris), Naomi (Ivan), Aylmer (Vivienne), Adrian (Noeleen) and Gareth (Helen), loving granny of Lesley, Judith, Jeffrey, Alastair, Rodger, Ryan, Emma, Charlene, Andrew, Nathan and Nicole, cherished great-granny of Keelan, Lily, Isla, Sam, Sarah, Grace, Bella, Matthew and Adam and dear sister of Laureen, Wendy and the late Lila, Irene and Jill. Everyone welcome at the family home. Funeral leaving the home on Saturday, 15 February at 1.00pm, for service in Desertcreat Parish Church at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, payable to Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ for Desertcreat Parish Church and N.I. Chest, Heart & Stroke. Will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. We bless the years we had with you and leave the rest to God.

Judge, Omagh, 10th February 2025 Eugene RIP (Suddenly) 1 Ashley Gardens. Dearly loved husband of Marcella, devoted father of Frances (Cook), Denise (Mike O’Hagan) Niall, Serena and Justin. Treasured grandfather of Coen, Ethan, Luke, Stretford and Ronan. Dear brother of Patricia Gormley and Brendan. Now reposing at his late residence Thursday and Friday from 1pm. Funeral Saturday at 1pm in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish web cam. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in laws, grandchildren, brother, sister and entire family circle. St Andrew pray for him.