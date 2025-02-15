Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

RIDDELL (nee Bennett) – 14th February 2025, peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home, Sarah Evelyn (Eva) in her 101st year, formerly of Trewmount Road, Moy, beloved wife of the late Victor, much loved mother of David and Julia; mother-in-law of Eileen and Leslie, grandmother of Claire and Jonathan, and great grandmother of Adam, Matthew, Jane, Andrew and Emma. Following a private Family committal, a Service of Thanksgiving will take place in Moy Presbyterian Church on Monday 17th February at 2.30 pm. No flowers please. Family and Friends are welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home, on Sunday 16th February from 3.00 pm until 5.00 pm. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW or online at dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for Dementia NI and Moy Presbyterian Church. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her Family and all the Family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

HOOD – 14th February 2025, (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Maureen Ivy (Mo), late of Pubble House, Newtownstewart, dearly loved wife of the late Francis, loving mother of Francis, Johnny and Penny, dear mother-in-law of Siobhan, Bryan and the late Ruth and much loved granny of Jodie, Chloe, Jessica and Ruby. House private. Family and friends welcome at the family home on Saturday from 12 noon – 8 pm. A private Parish Churchyard, Newtownstewart, on Sunday at 2 pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance NI, c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Will be sadly missed by her loving family and the entire family circle. “At Peace”

The death has occurred of Seamus Hamilton suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, 13th February 2025 R.I.P. (late of 43, Castlefin Park, Castlederg). Much loved father of Mary (Mark), Seamus (Áine), John Paul (Elaine) and Gerard (Graeme), loving granda of Shannon, Chloe, Jessica, Darcey, Gracie, Rory, Aleigha and Ellie and great-granda of Hunter, dearest brother of Mary (Mc Menamin), William and Annie (Mc Hugh), cherished son of the late James and Mary. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today, Friday 14th February and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday 15th February. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Sunday 16th February at 10.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Kennedy (nee Mc Cormick) Moy 14th February 2025 Patricia Peacefully at home 216 Trewmount Road Moy BT71 7ED surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the Late Francis and May R. I. P. Beloved wife of Peter, loving mother of James (Edel), Michael (Caoimhe), Molly (Brody). Devoted grandmother to Emily, Emer, Olivia, Lucia, Susanna and Peter. Cherished sister of Bernadette, Oliver, Philip, Sinead and the late Francis and Mary R.I.P. Patricia’s remains will be reposing at her home today from 6pm until 10pm Saturday 2pm to 10pm. Patricia remains will be removed on Sunday at 1.20pm for 2 pm Requiem Mass in St John’s Church Moy, Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Patricia will be sadly missed by her Family, Friends and wider family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

TAYLOR – 14th February 2025, Lawrence Edward, peacefully at his home, 35 Main Street, Benburb. Beloved son of the late Hugh and Elizabeth (Lily), dear brother of Christopher and the late Ivan. Funeral service in Benburb Presbyterian Church on Sunday 16th at 2pm followed by interment in the Meeting House Green. House strictly private. No flowers please. Donations if desired made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Lovingly remembered by Christopher and all the family circle. “Peace, Perfect Peace.”

Harper Andrew Charles (PJ) February 13, 2025. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family) much loved partner of Kathy, devoted dad of Lita (Louise), Lombardo (Romaine), D’arcy and Phoenix (Abbey), an adored granda of Brooklyn, Esmé, Drew and Arlo, dearest brother of Richard and William. Funeral leaving his late home 10, Blackstone Park, Magheramason on Friday 21st February at 1.30 p.m. for Cremation in Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium at 3.00 p.m.. PJ will be reposing in his late home from Tuesday 18th February, all are welcome to call to pay their respects from then. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the White Butterfly Foundation or to W.H. & S.C.T Altnagelvin Hospital (ICU) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagevin, Londonderry. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

JACKSON – February 11th, 2025, peacefully at hospital, Margaret, devoted daughter of the late James and Rita Jackson, Dungannon, loving sister of the late Alan, sister-in-law of the late Ann and much-loved aunt of Andrew, Jayne, Niall, Emma, Catherine and Jonny. Service of Thanksgiving in St. Annes Church, Dungannon on Monday 17th February at 11.00 am followed by interment in Cottagequinn Cemetery. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE No flowers please. Donations if desired made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for S.A.M.S and Drumglass Parish Church. Lovingly remembered by her Nephews, Nieces and their Families. “In thy presence is fulness of joy”

McSharry Sean, formerly of Fintona, Co Tyrone, and late of London, died peacefully in Charing Cross Hospital on Tuesday 28th January, surrounded by his loving family. Treasured father of Michelle (Paul), Mark and Lee. Loving partner of Mary. Devoted grandfather of Ria, Shea, Caelan, Lauren and Shannon and great grandfather of Esmee. Cherished brother of Gerry (Theresa), Tommy (Veronica), Myra, Phil (Liam) and the late Ann, Elizabeth and Kathleen. Sean will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 2pm until 9pm on Friday 14th February 2025. Sean will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30pm on Saturday 15th February for 11am requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Sean will travel from the Carnalea Road, along Church Street, Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church at 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, sons, partner, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.