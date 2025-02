LEWIS (nee Charleton) 17th February 2025 – peacefully at home, 28 Oakwood Manor, Killyman, Dungannon, Phyllis, dearly loved mother of Keith, Colin, Helen, Janet and the late Derek, mother-in-law of Graham and Brian, much-loved grandmother and great-grandmother, and also a dear sister of Dorothy, Earl, Olive, Jim and the late Elizabeth, Joyce, Roberta and Ivan. House private. Funeral Service in Dungannon Independent Methodist Church, Moygashel on Thursday 20th at 12:30pm, followed by interment in Cottagequinn Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Marie Curie, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by the family and wider family circle. ‘And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away’ Revelation Ch 21 v 4.

McConnell – February 18th 2025, (suddenly) at his late home, 15 Abbeyvillas, Ardstraw. Tommy, partner of the late Joan Crozier, step father of Darren, and dear brother of Jean, Margaret, Bobby, Billy, Jimmy, Francis and the late Sadie and Georgena, and a much loved uncle. Funeral arrangements later. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

BARTON Keith Leadenham, January 23rd 2025 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Keith, 27 Lewis Road, Bedminister Down, Bristol BS13 7JD. Lovingly remembered by his wife Clare (née Robinson formerly 33 Tattenbuddagh Lane, Fivemiletown BT75 ONW), his sons Andrew, Peter and David, his seven grandchildren, and by his wider circle of family and friends. A service of thanksgiving will be held on Wednesday 19th February 2025 at 12.45pm at South Bristol Crematorium, Bridgewater Road, Bristol BS13 7AS. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Violet Hall (Fivemiletown), brothers-in-law Robert (Heather) (Fivemiletown), Alex (Moygashel), Mervyn (Tempo) and their families.

McClenaghan Elizabeth Ann, 52 Cavey Road, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, February 15th 2025 peacefully at Corkhill Care Centre surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Brendan, dearly beloved mother of Claire (Patrick Moxon) and Eddie (fiancée Dympna). Much loved grandmother of Caolan and Darragh and dear sister of Mary (O’Neill), Philomena (Bradley), Martin Gerard, John, Alphonsus, Anthony, Dominic, Hugh, Trea (Rafferty), Clare (Henry) and the late Alexander RIP. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Wednesday at 6.30pm to St Malachys Church, Ballymacilroy arriving at 7pm for overnight repose. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. Family home strictly private please.