Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McConnell – February 18th 2025, (suddenly) at his late home, 15 Abbeyvillas, Ardstraw. Tommy, partner of the late Joan Crozier, step father of Darren, and dear brother of Jean, Margaret, Bobby, Billy, Jimmy, Francis and the late Sadie and Georgena, and a much loved uncle. Family and friends welcome at Hood & Co Undertakers Funeral Home, 9 St. Eugene’s St, Newtownstewart, tomorrow Thursday between 6.00 and 9.00pm please. Funeral Friday February 21st in Hood & Co Undertakers Funeral Home, service at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to “Marie Curie Cancer Care” c/o Hood & Co Undertakers, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, BT78 4 AD. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

Mc Gaughey Barney, Fintona, Co Tyrone, formerly of 74 Ashfield Gardens, Fintona BT78 2DD died peacefully at his late residence on the 18th February 2025. Beloved son of the late Barney and Sally. Treasured father of Amelia. Cherished brother of Allison Slaine (Paul), Terence and the late Andy and David. Loving and devoted uncle to his nephews and nieces. Funeral and wake arrangements to follow and will be posted here. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, sister, brother, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends.

The death has occurred of Maria Varadi, at the Mater Hospital, Belfast, 1st January 2025 R.I.P. (late of 64, Westland Road, Belfast). Beloved wife of Bela, much loved mother of Greta (Krisztian), Bela (Edina), Monika (Roland), Melinda (Laszlo), Andrea (Gabor), Mario (Jennifer), Renato (Arlene) and Jennifer. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg on Saturday 22nd February 2025 at 11 a.m. Interment of ashes afterwards in Castlederg New Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

McFARLINE, February 19th, 2025 EILEEN FRANCES Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 17 Crevenagh Road, Omagh. Beloved daughter of the late Donal and Sadie, devoted sister of Danny (Irene), Brian (Toni) and Gordon (Rosemary) and a much-loved aunt of David, Claire, Daniel, Sarah, Paul, Emma, Domhnall and Luke. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home, today (Wednesday) from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Eileen will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 12 noon followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Always in our Hearts.”