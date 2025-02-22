Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Hutchinson (née Simpson) February 20, 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in her 93rd year, Margaret Thomasena (Ena), 100 Claggan Lane, Cookstown, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert John, much loved mother of William and Sharon (Arnie), treasured nanny of Katie and Joel and dear sister of Billy and the late Jim and Alan. House strictly private. Everyone welcome in R Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, 22 February 6.00pm – 8.00pm. A private family service will take place in her late home on Sunday, 23 February, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery at 2.15pm approx. (everyone welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to First Presbyterian Church Cookstown c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. A heart of gold, a smiling face, someone special who cannot be replaced.

The death has occurred of Leanne THOMAS February 20th 2025 (result of an accident) Leanne, late of 14 Drumreagh Crescent, Newmills, beloved daughter of Elizabeth and loving mother of Rachel, Reece, Megan, Callum, Caitlin, Ryan and Riley, dear sister of Wayne, Stephen, Clinton and Louise, a dear sister-in-law, Auntie and Niece. House Closed. Funeral Arrangements to follow. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. “Till we meet again.”

Lyttle 19th Feb 2025 Raw, Beragh BT79 0QN Suddenly at home Peter RIP, son of the late Bobby and Kathleen and loving brother of Sean, Teresa, Anthony and Nora. Bus going from Dervaghroy Church to wake on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st from 5-9pm. Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday 22nd Feb at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Beragh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and large family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for him.

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Mulhern (Zamlynny) Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness, bravely borne, 16th February 2025 R.I.P. (late of 34, Skibo Avenue, Glenrothes, Fyffe, Scotland and formerly of Castlederg). Much loved mother of Pete and Keith, loving sister of Anna (Craig), Katie (Getty) and the late Sadie, Ruby and Eugene, cherished daughter of the late Mary and Peter. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE, on Thursday 20th February from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday 21st February from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday 22nd February at 1.30 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Francis Of Assisi Church, Drumnabey. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carncorn. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

Barker – 19th February 2025. Peacefully in Springlawn Nursing Home. Cassie. Late of Main Street, Seskinore. Beloved wife of the late Tom and dear Mother of Eric (Pearl), Iris (Gerry), Malcolm (Ellen), Lorraine (Henry) the late Leslie and Ivor (Jennifer). Much loved Granny of Emma, Alistair, Moiya, Olivia, Vivian, Ian, Erin, Thomas and Great-Grandmother of Kaitlyn, Tom, Adam, Ella, Jessica, Olivia, Julia, Joseph and Orla. House private please. Funeral service in Seskinore Presbyterian Church Saturday 22nd at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for Seskinore Presbyterian Church payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Rountree – 13th February 2025. Peacefully in Hospital. Elizabeth. Late of Ednatoodry, Fintona. Beloved wife of the late Richard and dear mother of Sandra (Neil Cholmondeley) and the late Winston (Mandy). Much loved Grandmother of Gary, Nigel, Jonathan, Jason and Bethany. Great-Grandmother of Macie-May, Ted, Jaxon and Rosa. Precious sister of Winston, sister-in-law of Myrtle, Aunt of Wendy and Nigel and the extended family circle. House Strictly private please with family and friends welcome to call at Donacavey Parish Church on Friday 14th from 5pm – 8pm. Funeral service in Donacavey Parish Church on Saturday 15th February at 1pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only with donations for Podiatry Dept. South West Acute Hospital payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT790HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.